Jets Place Starting S Chuck Clark On IR, Won’t Play Against Steelers

On the same day they acquired WR Davante Adams, the New York Jets lost a starting safety. Veteran Chuck Clark has been placed on IR due to an ankle injury, the team announced Tuesday. He won’t see the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

Clark suffered the injury during the Jets’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, leaving the Monday night game after logging just 10 snaps. He had started last night and the team’s previous five games of the season and is fourth on the team with 32 tackles. He has also recorded a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and pass deflection this season.

Speaking during his press conference, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Clark is still being evaluated. But the injury was deemed serious enough to keep him out of at least the next four games, including Sunday night’s tilt against the Steelers.

Clark knows the Steelers well. He spent his first six NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, seeing his role evolve from special teamer to sub-package player to starter. He made 63 starts for the Ravens from 2017-2022, playing in 12 regular-season games against Pittsburgh.

The Jets traded for Clark ahead of the 2023 season for a future seventh-round pick. His first season with New York abruptly ended with an ACL tear suffered during OTAs, Clark missing the entire year. He returned healthy for 2024 but has again been hit by injuries.

With Clark out of the lineup, S Ashtyn Davis could be next man up. A former third round pick in 2020, he started five games for the Jets last season and has appeared in all six of their games in 2024. He logged 65 snaps last night, recording nine tackles, including one for a loss.

Pittsburgh and New York face off Sunday night at 8:20 PM/EST in Acrisure Stadium.