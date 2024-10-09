Jeremiah Moon Says He Brings ‘A Lot Of Qualities’ To Steelers’ Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers activated OLB Jeremiah Moon off IR on Saturday, and due to injuries by Nick Herbig and DeMarvin Leal, Moon played a bigger-than-expected role, logging 27 defensive snaps in the Steelers’ 20-17 loss to the Cowboys in Week 5. With Herbig and Leal both ruled out for Week 6, Moon could start opposite T.J. Watt, and he told reporters today there’s a lot he feels he can bring to the team and the defense.

“I can play on special teams, I can play on defense, I can set the edge, I can rush the passer. So all it is, is knowing what you’re supposed to do, having confidence to do it, and then executing,” Moon said via Steelers.com.

Moon spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens and was primarily a special teamer, and in Pittsburgh, he was expected to serve as the fourth outside linebacker and someone who again primarily contributed on special teams. But with a rash of injuries at the position — Alex Highsmith is also injured and out for Sunday’s game — Moon’s going to need to play a significant defensive role for the second time in his NFL career on Sunday.

Moon started and played 46 defensive snaps for the Ravens in their Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last season, registering five total tackles. He also played 25 snaps against the Steelers in Week 18 last year and had four tackles and a forced fumble. The Steelers’ pass rush dropped off after Herbig left the game with an injury last week, and Moon is going to need to bring some pass-rush juice for Pittsburgh, especially since the Raiders will likely bring extra blockers for T.J. Watt.

The Steelers also could add to their EDGE depth from the practice squad, and it’s likely that at least one of Eku Leota and Adetokunbo Ogundeji are elevated off the practice squad to help Pittsburgh fill out its room. But Moon will likely see significant snaps, and with the Steelers looking to avoid dropping to .500 with three straight losses, it’s a big opportunity for him to prove his worth and make an impact in an important spot for the Steelers.