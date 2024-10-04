‘It’s Been Oversold:’ Beat Writer Doesn’t Believe Patrick Queen Will Continue To Struggle

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has been amazing this season, but against the Indianapolis Colts, they showed some cracks. Linebacker Patrick Queen in particular had issues and as the central communicator, the unit didn’t feel on the same page. While the team has talked him up, but he hasn’t been at the All-Pro level that he reached last year. However, reporter Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette believes that there’s nothing to worry about.

“It’s been oversold,” Fittipaldo said Friday on 93.7 The Fan. “I don’t think he’s been good, but I do want to give him the benefit of the doubt. He’s coming from a different defense and there was a lot on his plate. He’s been asked to be the green dot guy from the time he set foot in the building.

“I think you could do all the work you want in May, June, July, and August, but until you get out there in the real games, you’re not gonna experience things that you have to go through. I think by November, he’ll be playing better.”

Queen hasn’t lived up to the standard the Steelers thought he would bring, but they’ve had far worse play at linebacker in recent years. The reason why he’s under a microscope is because of the huge contract the Steelers gave him. He’s being paid a lot of money, it’s natural to expect him to make more plays than he has.

However, Fittipaldo is correct that Queen has been given a lot to do since signing with the Steelers. Not only is he playing with a brand-new defense, but he’s also on a completely different team. Despite all of that, the Steelers asked him to be the quarterback of their defense. That comes with a lot.

Queen has owned up to his struggles though. He’s been a true pro. He’s taken the blame for the communication errors on defense, even if they aren’t totally his fault. Queen has been a good leader so far. His play on the field needs to pick up, but like Fittipaldo says, that could come with time.

Terrell Edmunds having a talk with Beanie Bishop Jr. after he missed the call on the Colts final TD of the game. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/SdX7LFRvjX — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 30, 2024

Patience is a virtue, especially in the NFL. It can be easy to overreact to things, but until Queen has a full season under his belt with the Steelers, it’s tough to definitively evaluate him. He could come out this weekend and look like an All-Pro again. He could also come out and have an awful game. Nothing is certain. He’s only played four games with the Steelers, so it’s way too soon to write him off.