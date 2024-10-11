‘It’s A F****** Must-Win:’ Chris Long Subtly Says Steelers Cannot Lose To Raiders

This season off started off hot for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the last few weeks have seen them cool off drastically. They’ve now lost back-to-back games and now sit at 3-2. They had a prime chance to be 5-0, but they got in their own way. Now, they face the Las Vegas Raiders, another team they’ve favored to beat, which probably has fans worried. Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Long did not sugarcoat what their Sunday game in Las Vegas means for the Steelers.

“This is a must-win for Pittsburgh,” Long said Friday on his Green Light podcast. “I don’t wanna say must-win, but it is a must-win. It’s a fucking must-win. If you wanna go where you need to go, you gotta beat the teams you’re supposed to beat. This is a team you’re supposed to out-physical. You gotta win this game.”

It’s only Week 6, so it’s a little early to say a team must win a game, but Long’s head is in the right place. The Steelers have lost two straight games to teams they should’ve beaten. Losing this week would make that three in a row. That would be an awful look for the Steelers.

It’s not like losing to the Raiders would end the Steelers’ season though. Last year, through six weeks, they were 3-3, which is what their record would be if they lost to the Raiders. They still found a way to make the playoffs. The Steelers also lost three straight games to bad teams last year. Losing this week would suck, but they’ve proven that they’ll battle through anything.

The biggest issue with losing this week would likely be the backlash it causes. Between George Pickens and the quarterback situation, the Steelers are juggling a lot right now. If they lose this week, frustration could begin to boil over. Their schedule doesn’t get any easier, and the team might begin to panic.

However, Mike Tomlin has shown time and time again that he can get the team back on track through anything. In 2013, the Steelers started 0-4, and then somehow finished the season 8-8. In 2019, they lost Ben Roethlisberger after basically only one game. The Steelers proceeded to go 8-8, making a strong push for the playoffs before fading down the stretch.

The Steelers should beat the Raiders, but if they don’t, the sky won’t be falling. They’ll need to change some things and take a long look in the mirror, but there are still a lot of games left on the schedule. Games aren’t must-win until they can be eliminated from playoff contention. Until they’re officially out, Tomlin will get them to fight. That’s been their identity.