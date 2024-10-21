‘It Can Rejuvenate You’: Chris Long Believes Russell Wilson Having To Earn Chance With Steelers Revived Him

Coming to his third team in four seasons, veteran quarterback and future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson found himself at a real crossroads, especially after the Denver Broncos cut him loose and incurred an $85-plus million dead cap charge to get rid of him.

Signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $1.21 million deal, Wilson learned what it is to have to fight for a job with the Black and Gold. Though he is 35 years old and well established as a quarterback in the NFL, nothing was seemingly guaranteed to Wilson.

Dealing with a calf injury kept him off the field initially, Wilson had to sit back and reflect while healing up. During that time, Wilson might have been able to find some internal motivation, which led to his breakout performance in his first career start with the Steelers as he threw for a franchise-record 264 yards. His Black and Gold debut also included two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown, Wilson helping lead the Steelers to a 37-15 blowout win over the Jets.

At least, that’s what former NFL defensive end Chris Long believes could be the case.

Appearing on the latest episode of his “Green Light Podcast” Monday afternoon recapping all of the Week 7 games, Long stated that Wilson having to take a bit of a backseat in Pittsburgh due to injury might have helped rejuvenate him.

“He came into a situation for the first time in his career where he had to earn it. And he had to say, ‘Okay, I’m not part of the Day 1 plans. I’m gonna take a backseat and get in my bag a little bit and get motivated to come back.’ And I think that stuff matters,” Long said of what Wilson’s mindset might have been entering his first season with the Steelers, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “Like, being a vet and having to earn it again is a hell of a thing. It can rejuvenate you. I remember when I was a vet going to New England, coming off of two years on IR, and I had done my best over eight years in St. Louis and was an established guy, but now all of a sudden I’m knocked down to nothing. And for me, that gave me the motivation and like sticktoitiveness going through that process extended my career.

“And I’m not saying Russ is on death’s door, but what I am saying is like, this can help him having gone through this last six weeks of soul searching, and for once just sitting still and trying to figure out what is it about my game that can be better on the back third.”

That’s a great point from Long, and quite the case to make regarding Wilson and the time spent on the sideline recovering from the injury and itching to get back on the field with a point to prove.

Though he was rusty at first against the Jets after more than 10 months since his last NFL game, once Wilson got going he really settled into a groove and played well. Yes, he had some underthrown passes, but he was in command of the offense, made the right decisions and ignited the Steelers’ passing attack by pushing the ball down the field and taking chances.

Finding himself in that perceived quarterback battle throughout training camp and having someone behind him in the quarterback room to push him seems to have helped Wilson rediscover his game, at least for one week. Everywhere he’s been since his rookie season, he’s been the undisputed QB1.

For stretches of the offseason and especially during the season when he wasn’t healthy, there was a debate in regard to Wilson or Justin Fields starting for the Steelers. Wilson had to have heard all the outside noise and the doubt.

When an athlete’s back is against the wall, it’s telling how they respond in moments of adversity.

Sunday night against the Jets was a massive test for Wilson. There was a lot of doubt surrounding him and the decision from Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. But that decision paid off because Wilson delivered in a big way.

Maybe this has all rejuvenated him and he’s rediscovered his game and his strengths. Maybe not. But for at least one week, he looked rejuvenated and has hopes riding sky-high for the Steelers moving forward.