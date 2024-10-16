Is Turning To Russell Wilson Over Justin Fields The Right Call For Steelers?

Is turning to Russell Wilson over Justin Fields the right call for the Steelers?

While the Steelers have made no formal announcement, most expect that Russell Wilson will start next week over Justin Fields. Wilson has remained the QB1 on their depth chart all year, but has spent time recovering from injury. With Mike Tomlin now satisfied with his health, he acknowledged yesterday he is an option to start over Fields.

But assuming that is the move they make, is it the right move for the Steelers? Justin Fields has been an asset in their 4-2 start, throwing for five touchdowns and running for another five. While he has had his issues, Russell Wilson is a big unknown.

We’re hearing everyone turn around this week and say that the Steelers signed Russell Wilson to start. That’s surely true in as far as it goes, but the last six weeks count for something with Justin Fields. There is no question that his athleticism has been a powerful asset, and Wilson couldn’t hope to match it.

Theoretically, though, Wilson should take the Steelers’ passing game to another level Fields could not reach. Fields has never been a great passer and likely will never develop into one. Wilson may not be in his prime anymore, but even last year, he could still throw the ball. The Steelers know they can’t afford to continue being as one-dimensional as they have been when the schedule strengthens.

Some worry that sitting Fields will have an adverse effect on the Steelers’ running game, but Wilson also has mobility. He isn’t going to be a true “running” threat in the same sense, of course, but he can force defenses to respect him. He has a history of success on play action, an area the Steelers have tried hard but failed to exploit.

At the end of the day, the Steelers have no great options between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but I would argue, but also no bad options. They should be able to win some games with either quarterback, but how far can they take them? Wilson gives you cleaner play and a more robust passing game. Fields offers dynamics beyond the conventions of the position. You’re not going to get a full package with either, so you have to pick between them.

