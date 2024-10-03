Insider Names Jets, Saints, And Steelers As Three ‘Real’ Contenders For Davante Adams

The New York Jets appear to be leading the race for Las Vegas WR Davante Adams. But there’s no winner until someone crosses the finish line, keeping the Pittsburgh Steelers in play during their months-long pursuit to add at wide receiver. Appearing on Zach Gelb’s Show Thursday, NFL Insider Mike Silver mentioned the Jets, Steelers, and New Orleans Saints as the three teams making a real push to land Davante Adams.

“It feels like Jets to me,” Silver told Gelb. “But I do believe but the Saints and Steelers specifically are real.”

He isn’t breaking new ground but it’s context into the state of the race. Several other teams have been mentioned in connection with Adams, including the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, and while Silver isn’t eliminating those teams, the three he mentioned seemed to be in the strongest position.

Consistent with previous reporting, the Raiders are hoping to make a move as soon as they can.

“From what I’ve heard, it’s something the Raiders would love to happen yesterday. They’re ready, let’s get this done. Other teams are maybe going a little slower. He is injured. He is out a game or two.”

That tracks with what NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported yesterday, predicting next week would be the “hot zone” to trade Adams and a deal is likely to occur well before the Nov. 5 deadline.

New York is an obvious connection considering Adams’ ties to QB Aaron Rodgers. The two were teammates from the moment Adams was drafted and he made five of his six Pro Bowls with the Packers, including two monster seasons in 2020 and 2021. In fact, from 2018-2021, no player had more receptions, yards, or touchdowns than Adams, and he even missed parts of the 2019 season.

With the Jets going all-in around Rodgers and a strong defense, they’re the most logical option. But they’re not the only one. Adams reportedly is open to weighing his options and last-second changes can happen, especially when the Raiders still get to dictate where he goes and for what compensation they receive. The Steelers can’t offer a reunion but they can offer a stable franchise, head coach and team that figures to be competitive throughout the year, searching for Davante Adams as the missing link. Perhaps by this time next week, we’ll know if the Steelers’ search is over or if it’ll continue up until the deadline.