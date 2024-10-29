Injury Roundup: Steelers Get Clean Bill Of Health After Beating Giants

The Pittsburgh Steelers exit Week 8 and Monday night with a 26-18 victory and a seemingly clean bill of health against the New York Giants to advance to 6-2 on the season. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin noted few in-game injuries.

“We had some bumps and bruises associated with play, but I think everyone who went down were able to return to the game,” Tomlin said via Steelers.com in his postgame press conference.

LT Dan Moore Jr. briefly left the game after appearing to be accidentally kicked at the end of a run play in the second half. While he was down for several moments, he later returned to the game. Moore was replaced by veteran Calvin Anderson, who promptly gave up a 3rd-and-goal sack that forced the Steelers to settle for another field goal. They finished the night 0-4 in the red zone.

Pittsburgh came into the game with several players inactive due to injury. QB Justin Fields was inactive and only dressed as the emergency third quarterback due to a late-week hamstring injury. EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring), C Zach Frazier (ankle), and RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) all failed to dress due to their injuries.

With a Week 9 bye, the team will have extra time to rest up and hopefully can get several of those players back ahead of their Week 10 game versus the Washington Commanders. Patterson practiced on a limited basis all last week while two players on injured reserve, LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) and OT Dylan Cook (foot), could get activated.

WR Roman Wilson was placed on injured reserve prior to the game and will miss at least the next four weeks.