‘I’m Not Worried About Minkah’: Steelers Insider Believes Turnovers Are Coming For Minkah Fitzpatrick

Leading up to the start of the 2024 season, the expectation was with all of the new pieces added defensively, star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick would be able to get back to his ball-hawking ways without all of the other responsibilities placed on his plate.

As Fitzpatrick stated during the offseason, it was time to get back to playing “Minkah Ball.”

So far, through the first four games of the season, Fitzpatrick doesn’t have a forced turnover on the season, continuing what transpired during the 2023 season, though that was an injury-filled season for the star safety.

He’s healthy this year though, so the lack of production on the star-studded defense for the All-Pro safety is starting to get rather concerning for many.

For Steelers’ report Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, it’s no time to get bent out of shape regarding Fitzpatrick’s lack of splash plays, because teams simply aren’t testing him all that much.

Appearing on the 93.7 The Fan Joe Show Friday afternoon, Fittipaldo defended Fitzpatrick’s start to the season, highlighting that teams simply aren’t going at him all that often, which isn’t providing many opportunities for him to make the game-changing plays.

“I don’t wanna sit here and tell you I’m a protector of Minkah, too, but it does seem like, Joe [Starkey], that opposing offensive coordinators like to stay away from him. Eleven targets in four games, you’re talking about two or three targets a game. I’m not gonna get bent outta shape about teams having that kind of success in a small sample size. The lack of turnovers, it’s, I’m sure, it’s frustrating for him,” Fittipaldo said of Fitzpatrick, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “I’m sure it’s frustrating for the Steelers, who are paying him, what, 17, 18 million a year to be that kind of impactful player on their defense, and they’re not getting those results. But, I do think it’s coming. They’re playing defense a certain way. They don’t take a lot of chances.

“They kind of let things come to them. I’m not worried about Minkah. He’s a culture setter in that building. He’s one of their guys after Cam Heyward moves on, it’s gonna be TJ and Minkah. They’re not gonna get rid of him. I just think his time is coming and those turnovers will come eventually.”

It’s a level-headed, understandable take from Fittipaldo, one that many others need to do when it comes to the context of Fitzpatrick and his play.

Though Fittipaldo cited 11 targets in the first four games of the season with Fitzpatrick in coverage, it’s actually eight targets in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

In those eight targets, he’s allowed six receptions for 65 yards, though PFF charged him for one touchdown allowed, which came in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, which was Quentin Johnston’s 27-yard touchdown to open the game that seemingly was on cornerback Joey Porter Jr., but was surprisingly charged to Fitzpatrick.

Justin Herbert delivers a TD to Quentin Johnston 🎯 📺: Watch Chargers vs. Steelers on NFL Game Pass on DAZN | via @NFL pic.twitter.com/NsEEhezcnF — NFL on DAZN (@NFLonDAZN) September 22, 2024

So, across those four games he’s allowed one reception for eight yards against Atlanta, two receptions for 15 yards against Denver, two receptions for 30 yards and a score against the Chargers, and one reception for 12 yards against the Colts.

Not exactly a sign of a guy struggling again.

As Fittipaldo stated, the turnovers will come. Teams just aren’t really trying him though, which is taking away those opportunities. Remember how Arthur Smith and the Steelers avoided the middle of the field in Week 1 against Atlanta due to the presence of Jessie Bates?

That’s what teams are doing largely doing with Fitzpatrick, avoiding him as much as possible in the passing game so he can’t make the game-changing plays. It’ll be up to defensive coordinator Teryl Austin to try and move him around though, better disguise coverages and give Fitzpatrick that opportunity to make game-changing plays.

He’s been just fine, even without the turnovers. He remains a great safety, period. No time to panic; the impact plays will come. And if not? Others will have to step up as teams actively avoid Fitzpatrick. That’s football.