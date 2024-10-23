‘I’m Done Betting Against The Steelers:’ Mina Kimes No Longer Doubting Pittsburgh

Even though they changed their starting quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers won again in Week 7. They might be an unorthodox team, but they’re 5-2 and fighting for the top spot in their division. Not many people predicted they’d be in this spot, and the move to Russell Wilson at quarterback only made the doubt grow louder. However, analyst Mina Kimes is done doubting the Steelers this season after they beat the New York Jets.

“Mike Tomlin, completely deserving of the win this week because that could have gone real sideways,” Kimes said recently on her podcast. “A lot of us were wrong in thinking that that was a move that wouldn’t go well. So, we’ll see moving forward. A lot of ball game left to be played, but I’m done betting against the Steelers. Whatever dark magic that team has, they just win games.”

There have been a lot of factors working against the Steelers this year. Their quarterback situation has been messy, and when Wilson was healthy, Tomlin tried to play games, which didn’t seem helpful. Going into the game against the Jets, it just felt like the Steelers had to overcome too much dysfunction. Tomlin proved that was untrue though.

Like Kimes says, most people questioned Tomlin’s decision to insert Wilson as the starter, which was fair. Over the last few years, Wilson hasn’t looked like the same franchise quarterback. A calf injury has slowed him down this year as well. Meanwhile, Justin Fields was playing good football. None of that stopped Tomlin from making a change and while it’s only been one game, that looks like a good decision.

The Steelers have more problems beyond quarterback though. They’ve been desperately trying to upgrade at wide receiver since before the season started. Their offensive line has also been battered. Despite all of that, Kimes is correct that the Steelers continue to win.

That’s mostly been the story with Tomlin’s Steelers. They go through adversity, people doubt them, it looks like they’re going to fall off, and then, somehow, they rise back up. That saga usually also includes some disgusting losses, but for the most part, Tomlin makes sure there’s plenty of fight in the Steelers.

This year, Tomlin wants to change the ending to that story. The Steelers’ formula has gotten them to the playoffs, but recently, it hasn’t been enough in the postseason. It’s nice to always have a chance in the regular season, but fans, players, coaches, and everyone associated with the Steelers are ready for the team to actually be a threat in the playoffs again. Tomlin needs to carry some of that dark magic into the playoffs this year.