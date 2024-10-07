‘I Trust The Coaches:’ Freiermuth Not Complaining Over Lack Of Targets

Despite finishing the game with three targets as the Pittsburgh Steelers supposed No. 2 receiver, TE Pat Freiermuth isn’t complaining about the game plan. Speaking after another performance in which the Steelers’ offense was lacking, Freiermuth isn’t making waves about his role.

“I trust the coaches and what they’re doing,” Freiermuth said in audio provided by the team. “Everyone can bitch and complain about getting lack of targets, but it’s the stuff you do without the ball. That’s what what leaders do and that’s what good teammates do. And I play my ass off regardless.

“The target’s gonna find me as long as I’m going out there doing my job. Whatever it’s asking me to do, I’m gonna go out there and do it the best I can.”

Freiermuth finished Sunday night/Monday morning’s loss with three receptions for 22 yards and one touchdown. His score would’ve been the game-winning had Pittsburgh hung on, taking a shovel pass on 2nd and Goal to put the Steelers ahead with 5 minutes to go.

It was Freiermuth’s second touchdown in as many weeks.

But Dallas scored the true game-winner with under 30 seconds remaining, breaking Pittsburgh’s hearts and handing them their first losing streak of the season.

On the year, Freiermuth has had consistent but relatively minimal production. He’s caught between three and five passes in every game and finished with 20-39 receiving yards in four of them, his 57-yard performance in Week 4 serving as his high this season. Most of his work is being done underneath with only one reception of 20-plus yards this year. His longest catch against the Cowboys came from backup Kyle Allen, a 19-yard yard completion after QB Justin Fields briefly left the game while being checked for a concussion.

Freiermuth can take solace in getting paid before the season starts. Any lack of production or involvement isn’t impacting his future market. That’s not to say he’s resting on his laurels and is costing after securing a long-term deal but it would’ve been a factor and perhaps a greater source of frustration had he been playing out the final year of his rookie deal. Instead, he can focus on developing leadership qualities he showed in the summer, supporting teammates and the team.

And even if he’s upset at his role, he’s smart enough to not let that spill out and compound problems after losing back-to-back games. We’ll see if his teammates, like WR George Pickens, respond in similar fashion.