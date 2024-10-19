How Would Steelers Employ A Justin Fields Package?

How would the Pittsburgh Steelers employ Justin Fields in an offensive sub-package?

While Russell Wilson seems poised to make his 2024 debut, many commentators wonder what is next for Justin Fields. He helped the Steelers get to a 4-2 record through the first six games, so will they cast him aside? Considering that head coach Mike Tomlin has already broached the subject of playing both, that’s hardly likely.

But even if we accept the premise that a Justin Fields package is inevitable, what will it look like? In what context would the Steelers employ him, and how frequently? Is there any possibility that they would give him an entire series? Will he only come in for a snap or two as a change of pace? Is he going to be a goal-line quarterback, or perhaps a short-yardage weapon?

And would the Steelers’ plan to use Justin Fields while leaving Russell Wilson on the field? The general expectation seems to be playing against that, but are they considering it? Perhaps Fields could return some kicks or something, I don’t know.

One thing I do know is that Fields has made use of his athleticism, even if it’s at times to mask other deficiencies, both in himself and the rest of the offense. The Steelers didn’t design five touchdown runs for him—sometimes he just had to make a play. And sometimes he might have been the reason there was no other play to be made.

It is obviously tempting to want to use somebody like Justin Fields. His talent is evident every time he plays, but how do you make the most of it? Do you just use him as a Wildcat quarterback, and how much leeway do you give him to throw? After all, he has already thrown 160 passes over the last six weeks.

No matter how the Steelers might plan to use Justin Fields, we need to ask whether it will be effective. It gives defenses something else to prepare for, which is nice, but will he work in practice as it might in theory?

The Steelers’ 2024 season is underway, following another disappointing year ending in a first-round playoff loss. They have had a long offseason since the Buffalo Bills stamped them out of their misery back in January. There are positive signs, but things could jump off the rails any moment.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Will Russell Wilson regain his job when he is healthy, or is Justin Fields stealing it? How will the team continue to address the depth chart, which is surprisingly still in flux?

The regular season is here, following weeks of camp and preseason games. The Steelers made numerous moves through signings and trade—and release. More than usual, they seemed comfortable creating holes, confident they can fill them. Some they managed to fill, others not so much. Now that we have so many pieces of the puzzle, however, we merely have a new set of questions to ask.