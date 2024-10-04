How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Cowboys

A weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how the national media view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Steelers’ Week 5 primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Those Picking The Steelers

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (17-7)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (24-20)

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Steelers (20-16)

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Steelers (24-21)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (28-24)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (20-16)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (27-23)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (24-17)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (24-21)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Steelers (30-23)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Those Picking The Cowboys

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Cowboys (24-23)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Cowboys (30-24)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Cowboys (23-20)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Cowboys

Total:

Those Picking The Steelers: 11

Those Picking The Cowboys: 4

Quick Notes

– These are the highest Steelers point totals projected all season. On average, those who offered a score have Pittsburgh an average of 23.5 points per game. The previous week’s totals in order were: 20 (Falcons game), 19.9 (Broncos game), 16.1 (Chargers game), and 19.2 (Colts game).

– Sunday night will mark the first ever SNF game between the Steelers and Cowboys. And it’ll be only the second primetime matchup, the other coming on a Monday night in 1982. That game opened the strike-shortened season, Pittsburgh coming out on top 36-28.

– Dallas has allowed 31 first quarter points this season. Pittsburgh has scored only 10 first quarter points this year.

– Despite the Colts’ game, the Steelers rank top-10 in every major defensive metric. That includes points allowed (second), yards allowed (fourth), passing touchdowns (ninth), rushing touchdowns (first), and rushing yards per carry (second).

– If Pittsburgh can post at least 20 points in this game, it’ll be the first time they’ve done so in three-straight weeks since – incredibly – Weeks 10-12 of the 2022 season.