How serious is Zach Frazier’s injury?

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie C Zach Frazier left Sunday’s game with what the team classified as an ankle injury. A defender rolled up on him in the late stages of the third quarter and he quickly exited the game. While the Steelers initially listed him as questionable to return, they downgraded him to doubtful, and he remained out.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin could not offer much about Frazier after the game beyond confirming their view of an ankle injury and that they would further evaluate it. Nobody who had any connection with the team sounded any major alarms. You might have seen some Twitter doctor or two offer a more worrying take, but they have no direct knowledge.

Generally speaking, serious injuries generate some kind of news by now, with news leaking overnight. It’s possible that the Steelers may have waited to get back to Pittsburgh to put Zach Frazier through some confirmation tests, but we’ll have to see where things go.

Frazier has been arguably the Steelers’ best offensive lineman, a Day-1 starter who had played every snap up to his injury. They went out this offseason looking for the next great Steelers center, and they may have found him. But the question is when they will see him on the field again.

I don’t imagine it will be too long, but the Steelers have two games before their bye. Will Zach Frazier return to the fold over the course of the next two weeks? Just by the look on his face when the injury occurred, I wouldn’t be surprised if he misses some time. But that’s a completely unqualified assessment, so that doesn’t really matter, does it?

If the Steelers are without Zach Frazier for some time, they will likely turn to Ryan McCollum, who filled in for the final 20 minutes. He functioned as well as one could reasonably expect, which he should, already having years in the system. Spencer Anderson would be the backup center, but they would definitely have to add somebody.

