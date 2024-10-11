How Long A Leash Will Justin Fields Have If Russell Wilson Dresses As His Backup?

How long a leash would Justin Fields have as starter if Russell Wilson returns as the backup?

Russell Wilson is clearly trending toward dressing on Sunday, but Justin Fields has remained with the Steelers’ starters. In other words, we can reasonably assume the Steelers will start Fields and dress Wilson as his backup. With Wilson only taking second-team reps, that still gives Mike Tomlin his cushion not to declare Fields the official starter.

But for the first five weeks of the season, Russell Wilson only dressed as the emergency quarterback. That meant that he couldn’t even play unless two other quarterbacks went down with injuries and couldn’t return. Now he is just one snap away from playing, theoretically, whether Justin Fields suffers an injury or just struggles.

This isn’t quite Tomlin sitting Mitch Trubisky in favor of Kenny Pickett at halftime, though there are some similarities. Pickett was a rookie and Wilson is a veteran, but they added both to be their “franchise” guy. Trubisky and Fields are both the middling pedigreed starter. But in this case, Fields wasn’t the “bridge” guy. He only started because the “franchise” guy suffered an injury.

By and large, Justin Fields did pretty well with his five games as a starter. Many reports indicate that he exceeded the expectations the Steelers had for him. But Russell Wilson is the guy they actively pursued and targeted to take over. They named him their starter, and the locker room voted him captain.

The only thing Wilson has done “wrong” so far is injure his calf and aggravate that injury. Fields isn’t playing lights-out football, by any means, but the Steelers also have a lot of other problems. Arguably, Fields can mitigate some of those problems better than Wilson could.

I think the length of Fields’ leash also depends on what message Mike Tomlin means to send. If he’s fine with playing the “we needed a spark” card, he may be more willing to pull Fields in an isolated-incident scenario, where the pull doesn’t necessarily mean a formal lineup change, and he could go back to Fields the next week. But even if he does that, it immediately opens up the Russell Wilson conversation, and he is aware of that.

