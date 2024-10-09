‘He’s Still A Raider’: Antonio Pierce Says Davante Adams Will Play When Healthy

As Davante Adams trade rumors continue to swirl, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is proceeding with business as usual. He didn’t deny trade talks or anything like that Wednesday, but he did say he is focused on Adams getting healthy and contributing to the team.

“He’s still a Raider,” Pierce said via video on the Raiders’ YouTube page. “When he’s healthy and he can play, then we’ll play him. He’s just not healthy right now and he’s getting closer though. That’s the good part. He’s working every day to get that hamstring right. He’s in the right head space mentally. Like I said, we talked recently and had a good conversation and he’s ready to play football.”

The fact is that virtually every credible NFL insider and reporter has stated the Raiders are shopping Adams. There were also reports of Adams officially requesting a trade last week. But the Raiders have specific trade compensation in mind, and they are reportedly willing to let things play out until they get the deal they want.

The Raiders’ coveted return is reportedly a second-round pick plus additional compensation, and they don’t want to pick up any of his remaining salary when he leaves the team. That is a tough sell for any team. If the Raiders want to get high draft picks in return, they will likely need to make concessions on the salary, or vice versa.

When asked if Adams is rehabbing at the Raiders’ facility, Pierce confirmed, “yes.”

The timing of the injury with the trade request is a little fishy. It wouldn’t be the first time a soft-tissue injury popped up for a player as they were attempting to leave town. But Adam Schefter reported via SportsCenter last week that Adams is dealing with a legitimate injury. That adds an extra layer of complication to the trade taking place.

Reports indicate that Adams is already expected to sit out the Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He should be watching that game from the sideline and might be scoping out his future team in the process.

Reports from Dianna Russini and Tashan Reed of The Athletic today stated that the Steelers are one of four teams still in the running for the six-time Pro Bowler as the field narrows.