‘He’s Just Nasty:’ Broderick Jones Says Mason McCormick ‘Upholds The Standard For Me’

While the plan was for him to serve as a backup this season, injuries have thrust rookie OG Mason McCormick into the Steelers’ starting lineup, and through three starts McCormick has played pretty well. OT Broderick Jones has played next to McCormick the last two games — the latter has started at right guard — and impressed Jones with his approach to the game.

“He’s just nasty. He just has a demeanor about him that he comes into plays with. So I try and keep that same standard and having him next to me, it feels like it upholds the standard for me. So just being able to play next to him is a great pleasure,” Jones said via Steelers.com.

The biggest thing evident on Mason McCormick’s tape dating back to his college days at South Dakota State is the fire he plays with, blocking right up until the whistle, and there’s definitely a little bit of nastiness in his game. That’s carried over to the NFL, and it’s exactly what you want out of an offensive lineman.

Going into the season, the Steelers said that their mentality and plan was to “roll people” this year. Having someone like McCormick, who plays hard every single play and always looks to finish his blocks and keep going until the whistle, is the type of thing that can help them accomplish that goal. Even though Jones has more NFL experience, as he’s now in his second season, McCormick is older than Jones and it’s cool to hear that the way he plays has helped Jones try to match that mentality.

Jones excelled as a run blocker last season due to his ability to move people, but he’s struggled this season, especially against the pass. He also hasn’t been great against the run, which is surprising and an unwelcome change from last year. Hopefully, he can continue to grow in both areas, and ideally having someone who plays like McCormick next to him can bring some of that fire back in Jones and the rest of Pittsburgh’s offensive line.

It’s a group that should be nasty and play with a chip on its shoulder, and Mason McCormick has been bringing it. While he also still has room to grow, you can’t argue with his mentality. And the way he’s played so far provides some hope that he can grow into a crucial piece of Pittsburgh’s offensive line going forward.