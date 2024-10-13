‘He’s Gonna Seize Those Moments:’ Tomlin Not Surprised By T.J. Watt’s Splash Plays Against Raiders

Time and time again, when the going gets tough, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has proven he’s going to make significant plays to help alter games.

Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders inside Allegiant Stadium in a 32-13 win, Watt did just that.

The future Hall of Fame linebacker forced 2 fumbles with his patented punch-out, which included a key forced fumble at the goal line on Raiders’ running back Ameer Abdullah, leading to a huge turnover that helped the Steelers open the game up and run away for the win.

T.J. Watt with ANOTHER punch out. 💪 pic.twitter.com/SQI34q1xtv — NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2024

For Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, those are moments when Watt shows he’s going to step up and make plays. While he’s not surprised by Watt in those moments, that doesn’t mean he’s not appreciative or grateful.

Speaking to reporters after the win over the Raiders, Tomlin praised Watt.

“I don’t know what other way to state it other than I’m not surprised by it, but it doesn’t make it any less amazing. If you’ve been around him during the course of his career here, you just know that he is gonna seize those moments,” Tomlin said of Watt, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “He’s gonna rise up and be what we need him to be in some form or fashion.

“And I just think today was a reflection of it. It’s just another chapter in his awesome story that is his career.”

Coach Tomlin addresses the media following our win over the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/L1r9i0yDBV — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 13, 2024

Sunday’s performance against the Raiders included 5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and the 2 forced fumbles.

The 2 forced fumbles were huge for the Steelers. Late in the second quarter, Watt punched the ball out on a Dylan Laube run, leading to a recovery from Keeanu Benton. That forced fumble set up a 3-yard rushing touchdown from Justin Fields and a 12-7 lead at the half.

T.J. Watt doing T.J. Watt things pic.twitter.com/rQLmVT7Y90 — NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2024

Then, late in the third quarter with the Raiders eyeing a touchdown in a 22-7 game, Watt came up big again, punching the ball out of Abdullah’s hands at the goal line after initial interior pressure from linebacker Patrick Queen, leading to a recovery from safety DeShon Elliott.

Though the Steelers punted after that recovery, the game had changed for the Steelers as the momentum was taken away form the Raiders. After the Steelers’ punt, the Raiders threw an interception. Cornerback Donte Jackson picked off quarterback Aidan O’Connell and returned it to the 7-yard line, setting up another Fields touchdown, putting the game away.

Those forced fumbles are vintage Watt. He’s always searching for the ball. He has a nose for it and knows how to time it and punch the ball out. It’s not luck, it’s a skill, and he’s showing it time and time again.

Another awesome performance for Watt, and the Steelers definitely needed it.