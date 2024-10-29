‘He Thought It Was His Time:’ Mike Tomlin Calls Calvin Austin III Punt Return ‘Catalyst’ In Steelers’ Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers scored the first touchdown of the game in their 26-18 win over the New York Giants in the third quarter on a 73-yard punt return touchdown by WR Calvin Austin III. It was a huge play that shifted the momentum in Pittsburgh’s favor, and after the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said he thought it was Austin’s time — and that Austin thought it was his time to make a big play.

“That punt return was a catalyst for us,” Tomlin said during his postgame press conference via Steelers.com. “We were ready to break this thing open, man. I talked to Calvin before on third down, before he took the field, he’d just been close for a couple weeks, and I thought it was his time and he thought it was his time, and he delivered.”

In an interview with NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Austin said he was disappointed in himself for not being more of a factor in the return game last season, He came through tonight for his teammates and special teams coach Danny Smith as the Steelers improved to 6-2.

“We’ve been talking about it all week. Coach Danny [Smith], my teammates, it was just a perfect block, perfect setup. That was for them guys. Last year, I kind of disappointed myself by not being special in punt returns, that was just an 11, great coaching, everything,” Austin said via Garafolo on Twitter.

"He's always talking to us receivers, telling us to keep hunting, keep going, the ball is going to find us. Just like he said, it did."

Austin has had a few impressive returns and has just missed breaking off a big return a few times this season, and tonight he was able to do so in a huge spot for the Steelers. With their offense not able to find the end zone despite stringing together good drives, Austin provided an instant spark for the Steelers, and the game turned around from there. The offense got going, including Austin who caught a 26-yard touchdown pass, and Pittsburgh’s 17 second-half points proved to be the difference in a one-score victory.

It was great to see Austin come through with a big play, and it’s another feather in the cap for Danny Smith, as his unit has been elite over the past four games. A blocked field goal against the Cowboys in Week 5 was followed by a blocked punt in Week 6 with another field goal block in Week 7 all preceding Austin’s huge return. Having special teams be a legitimate weapon for Pittsburgh does so much for its chances of winning, and it’s a group that’s been absolutely massive over the past few weeks.

For Austin, it was only a matter of time before he broke one this season. The third-year man and Tomlin seemingly knew it was coming, and he was able to turn that talk into reality with the Steelers’ biggest play of the night.