‘He Should Be Playing In The NBA’: Russell Wilson Praises ‘Tremendous Threat’ Darnell Washington

In his first start as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback Russell Wilson turned to the underutilized Darnell Washington to make some plays in the passing game.

It resulted in 4 receptions for 36 yards in the 37-15 win over the New York Jets. It nearly doubled the number of receptions he had coming into the game. The Steelers have given Washington more work as a receiver this season, but it still hasn’t been enough.

Washington wasn’t asked to do too much as a receiver on Sunday night, as Wilson found him time and time again on boot-action rollouts to his left. It resulted in easy check downs to stay in rhythm and got the lumbering Washington the football in space against defensive backs, which is very obviously a mismatch and a nightmare for defensive backs.

For Wilson, Washington looks like a guy who should be playing in the NBA at his size. Speaking with the media Thursday, Wilson praised his second-year tight end, calling him a tremendous threat for the Steelers’ offense.

“I don’t know, I feel like he should be playing in the NBA, how big he is,” Wilson said of Washington according to video via Steelers Live on Twitter. “You know, I think the biggest thing about Darnell is he’s so young, but so mature. He’s a guy that’s won a national championship. He’s a guy that can do anything on the football field.

“He’s probably bigger than anybody else on the field, but he can really run and really catch. He’s a tremendous threat for us, for sure.”

The physical tools that Washington brings to the table at the tight end position are undeniable. He tested through the roof at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, putting up impressive numbers and metrics for his size.

Those physical tools haven’t always translated to the field, though. Last season as a rookie, Washington was largely relegated to a blocking role for the Steelers in the Matt Canada offense, hauling in just 7 passes in his first season.

This year with Arthur Smith overseeing the offense, Washington is becoming a bigger weapon in the passing game. He had a great game against the Jets with the 4 receptions, making some plays after the catch. He also had a great catch-and-run against the Indianapolis Colts that featured a mean stiff-arm and hurdle, and he had a touchdown in Denver on a nice back-shoulder throw from Justin Fields.

The skillset is there as a receiver, he just needs to be utilized more. If Week 7 against the Jets was any indication, Wilson aims on doing just that, taking advantage of Washington’s size and skillset at the tight end position.