‘He Needs To Grow Up:’ Max Starks Calls Out George Pickens

George Pickens wore eye black that said he was always open but when given the chance Sunday night, he failed to make plays. Instead, his night finished with a whimper, three catches for 26 yards, in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ second-straight loss. Reacting to the game, former Steelers offensive lineman and current team analyst Max Starks called out Pickens to put up or shut up.

“I need wide receivers to stop thinking they’re bigger than the game itself,” Starks said on the SNR postgame show. “And putting personal statements on your eye black. And then the emotional moments that you go through on the sidelines is not team building. It’s not camaraderie. And some guys need to grow up faster than they are. And in this situation, if you wanna be a number one receiver, act like a number one receiver. Don’t act like a number three receiver in those moments. Don’t shrink in the moment you want the ball.

“You say you’re always open. Show me what you get when you are open. Let balls hit your hands. Do something about it. Don’t sit there and pout about it. Go block somebody downfield and maybe you get to play-action on the next one. That’s a big play. Those are the things that take away from a team when you’re not a part of the team, when it’s more me than we in the process. So we all know who that wide receiver is. We’ve talked about him over the last couple of years. He needs to grow up and he needs to show me on the field.”

To be fair and to offer full context, Starks went up and down the team to describe its issues. An offensive line not playing to its talent, unable to hold and sustain blocks. Running backs not finding the lane. A quarterback in Justin Fields who has to start how he finishes. A defensive line that must step up and secondary that must close out games with timely plays. Starks’ critique wasn’t exclusive to Pickens. But his commentary about him was its most pointed and biting.

Pickens has struggled to consistently produce this season. Partially because of the sputtering offense he plays in that lacks the ability to develop a consistent passing game. But Pickens has made his own problems the last two games. His lost fumble against the Indianapolis Colts was critical, taking at least three points off the board in a three-point loss. He also dropped a touchdown pass, though the Steelers would later punch it in.

Against the Cowboys, he dropped a key third-down pass that would’ve moved the sticks and gotten Pittsburgh on the cusp of field goal range. Instead, the Steelers punted, and the Cowboys responded with a 16-play touchdown drive to re-take the lead.

Here is a slow-mo of this key play that Alex highlighted last night on the Pickens drop. Finally got around to trimming the TV cut out. #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/Vu0NxsOylz pic.twitter.com/FjWiW40rIS — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 7, 2024

It was a chance for at least a six-point swing after DL Isaiahh Loudermilk blocked a field goal. A true turning point of the game and another example of the Steelers unable to capitalize on golden opportunities, plays they can make that have nothing to do with a great defensive stand.

Through five games, Pickens’ production is pedestrian: 23 receptions, 310 yards, and zero touchdowns. While he’s receiving plenty of attention from defenses, he’s had opportunities to do more than he has, and the Steelers need him to be a No. 1 receiver. While he hasn’t had any outward outbursts, his frustration can be felt behind the scenes. It might be a matter of time until it boils over.

Arthur Smith’s scheme can help, too. Pittsburgh isn’t designing ways to get him the ball early. At halftime Sunday, Pickens had just two targets, one of which came on an improvised scramble drill. With a more diverse route tree and varied alignment than he’s had in past years, the Steelers have to do a better job of manufacturing ways to get him the ball early instead of treating him like a No. 3 receiver when his talent is far above everyone else on the depth chart. But Pickens has to show he can meet the moment. Both sides need to step up and grow up for Pittsburgh to get off the schneid.