‘Gonna Knock The Hell Outta Your Running Back’: Jon Gruden Calls DeShon Elliott His ‘Favorite Steeler To Watch’

When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran safety DeShon Elliott to a two-year, $6 million dollar in free agency, it was a move that largely flew under the radar, and rightfully so.
Elliott was set to join his fourth team in four years after previously spending time with the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. But even with it being an under the radar move, many expected it to be an impactful one.
Seven games into the season, that’s exactly what it has been as Elliott has been arguably the best defensive player on the Steelers not named T.J. Watt or Cameron Heyward.
Elliott leads the Steelers with 51 tackles, has thrived in the box and brought serious physicality to the defense. That has caught the attention of former NFL head coach Jon Gruden.
“DeShon Elliott, right now, is my favorite Steeler to watch. He’s an ex-Baltimore Raven, just like [Patrick] Queen is. He plays like a linebacker,” Gruden said on his YouTube page “Gruden Loves Football,” according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “I don’t care where he lines up. I’m telling you where he is gonna wind up at. Linebacker level and he is gonna knock the hell outta your running back. So we gotta do a great job if we’re the Giants bringing our receivers in, close splits and giving our guys a chance because Elliot leads the team with 51 tackles and he’s raising hell man.
“This guy’s playing excellent football. No. 25.”
DeShon Elliott is playing excellent football without a doubt. He’s been as impactful a defender as anyone one the Steelers.
Elliott has played 379 snaps and graded out at an 81.4 overall from Pro Football Focus, which includes the league’s highest run-defense grade at 91.3. He’s lining up all over for the Steelers, too, with 118 snaps in the slot, 134 snaps in the box, and 107 at free safety.
Elliott has generated 14 run stops and has allowed 20 receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns. In recent weeks he’s made big plays at or behind the line of scrimmage. Knifing through to make run stops, he’s also fired downhill with force to make plays in coverage, too, laying the wood to receivers.
It’s still early in his Black and Gold tenure, but Elliott has quickly becoming a fan favorite. That’s the case for Gruden, too. He’s playing great football and is a steady presence for the Steelers. You know what you’re getting weekly with DeShon Elliott, and that’s huge.