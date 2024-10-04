‘Go Out There And Prove It’: Chris Canty Wants Steelers To Prove They’re A Good Team, Avoid Another Disappointing Loss

Earlier in the week after the disappointing 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, former NFL defensive lineman Chris Canty ripped into the Pittsburgh Steelers, stating that they weren’t a good team or a great defense, and that Sunday’s performance proved that.

In fact, Canty even called the Steelers “frauds” coming out of Week 4.

It wasn’t much of a surprise that comments like Canty’s became the talking point for the Steelers after they had no answers defensively for Colts’ QBs Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco, and once again struggled against a Shane Steichen offense.

But now, entering Week 5 on Sunday Night Football, the Steelers have a chance to get back on track and beat a Cowboys team that enters at 2-2, but is decimated by injuries and should be without star pass rusher Micah Parsons, too.

For Canty, there are no excuses for the Steelers. Go out and prove that you are a good team, period.

“This a game they should win. I mean, if they lose this one, it’s back-to-back weeks where they have disappointing losses. Good teams don’t do that,” Canty said of the Steelers, according to audio via ESPN.com. “So if you’re a good team, go out there and prove it this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys.”

On paper, it is certainly a game that the Steelers should win. It’s at home, the Cowboys are without two key defensive stars on a team that has struggled overall on that side of the football. Add in the loss of wide receiver Brandin Cooks, too, and things are stacking up against the Cowboys entering Sunday Night Football inside Acrisure Stadium.

But this is the NFL. There are pros on the other side of the field, too, and stars to boot in quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Anything can happen. None of it would be all that surprising. But the Steelers, if they do want to be taken seriously and want to stack wins before a tough second half of the season, need to take care of business on Sunday in the historic rivalry.

The Steelers appear to be the better team, and coming off of a loss in which many were frustrated with the performance, particularly on the defensive side of the football, a big performance from that unit could be in the offering.

They’ll need it, too, because of how dynamic the Cowboys’ offense is.

This is a game the Steelers must bounce back with though, period. In primetime, at home, in a historic rivalry and needing to answer some questions, it all lines up for the Black and Gold. As Canty said, if you’re a good team, prove it.