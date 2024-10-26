Giants’ Week 8 Saturday Injury Report: Three Players Ruled Out, Jermaine Eluemunor Questionable

The New York Giants released their final injury report ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ruling out LB Ty Summers (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck) and P Jamie Gillan (hamstring). Additionally, CB Cor’Dale Flott was listed as doubtful due to a groin injury while CB Tre Hawkins III (ankle) and OT Jermaine Eluemunor (hip), who will face T.J. Watt on Monday, are questionable for the primetime game. Those are the only players with game designations for the Giants. The team announced the injury report on its team website.

GIANTS’ WEEK 8 SATURDAY INJURY REPORT

OUT

LB Ty Summers (ankle)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck)

P Jamie Gillan (hamstring)

DOUBTFUL

CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Tre Hawkins III (ankle)

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (hip)

Hawkins and Flott were both limited in practice today while Eluemunor did not practice for the second straight day. EDGE Brian Burns was limited today after being a DNP yesterday, but he has no game status. Also limited in addition to Hawkins, Flott and Burns were S Dane Belton (calf), OL Jake Kubas (abdomen) and DL Dexter Lawrence (hip). None of those three have status designations, so they are expected to play on Monday, although Belton and Kubas were new additions to the injury report.

Jackson, Gillan, Summers and Eluemunor were the only DNPs for the Giants while WR Bryce-Ford Wheaton (Achilles) and WR Jalin Hyatt (rib) were full participants today. Eluemunor’s status looms large, although he said yesterday that he expects to play against the Steelers. With the Giants already down OT Andrew Thomas, Eluemunor would be a big loss for a Giants team looking to stop Pittsburgh’s potent pass rush on Monday.