Giants’ Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Brian Burns DNP, Dexter Lawrence Limited

With the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Monday Night Football, the practice reports are shifted back a day. Friday’s reports typically carry the game designations, but this will only be the second injury report of the week for both teams and the game day designations will come Saturday after practice.

There were a few interesting injuries to track for the Giants from Thursday, including Dexter Lawrence’s failure to practice due to a hip issue. There is no indication that his availability is in question, but he is by far their best player on defense, so it is significant regardless.

They also have a couple guys in the secondary with injuries, including starter Cor’Dale Flott who is dealing with a groin problem. Secondary depth could end up being a big question for the Giants as it was for the Jets against the Steelers a week ago. It won’t draw as many headlines, but their punter was also unable to practice with a hamstring.

Fortunately for both teams, they have an extra day with this game being played on Monday.

Below is the Giants’ Friday injury report, per Dan Salomone on X.

GIANTS INJURY REPORT 10/25 Did Not Participate in Practice:

▪️ OLB Brian Burns (Groin/Achilles)

▪️ OT Jermaine Eluemunor (Hip)

▪️ P Jamie Gillan (Left Hamstring)

▪️ CB Adoree’ Jackson (Neck)

▪️ LB Ty Summers (Ankle) Limited:

▪️ CB Cor’Dale Flott (Groin)

▪️ CB Tre Hawkins III… pic.twitter.com/LDGKi2YmPa — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 25, 2024

GIANTS’ WEEK 8 FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

LB Ty Summers (ankle)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck)

P Jamie Gillan (hamstring)

OLB Brian Burns (groin/Achilles)

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (hip)

LIMITED

CB Tre Hawkins III (ankle)

CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin)

NT Dexter Lawrence (hip)

FULL

WR Jalin Hyatt (ribs)

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles)

The most notable developments on the Friday report are Dexter Lawrence moving in the right direction from a non-participant to a limited participant and Brian Burns moving in the wrong direction from limited to DNP. Those are their two best defensive players, so their status on Saturday will be worth monitoring. It isn’t looking great for Burns while Lawrence seems to be trending toward playing as expected.

Eluemunor would have been bigger news, but he has since told the media that he will be playing on Monday. Still, their other starting tackle is out and the Steelers’ defensive line should have a field day. Eluemunor could still be less than 100 percent with a hip injury, which is not where you want to be against T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

The secondary injuries are moving in the right direction as well while the punter still hasn’t been able to practice.

The final report on Saturday will have at least a couple interesting names worth monitoring.