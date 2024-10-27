Giants RT Wants To Be Left ‘On An Island’ Against T.J. Watt

Be careful what you wish for, Jermaine Eluemunor. You just might get it. Questionable with a hip/groin injury, his tough task of blocking T.J. Watt Monday night got even tougher. But Eluemunor, the New York Giants starting right tackle, is like any other football player. A competitor confident in his abilities. So when the challenge is Watt, he says bring it on.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the week, Eluemunor hopes the Giants don’t give him any help against Watt.

“I love it. I’ve been telling you, I’m the most confident guy in this locker room,” he told reporters via the Giants’ YouTube channel when asked about facing Watt. “I think you can see that through my play this year. I want to be on an island with him all day.”

Most teams offer the maximum amount of help against Watt. Tight ends who stay in or chip, running backs who chip and keep him from cleanly winning the edge. Slide protections to offer inside help and a plan to get the ball out quickly, preventing Watt from getting in the backfield. The Giants figure to do the same, though Eluemunor thinks that help can be offered elsewhere along the o-line.

“For us having a young guy at left tackle, we have to do a little bit more to make him more comfortable,” he said. “And we will. But that will mean I have to do more on my side, which I’m completely fine with.”

The Giants lost stud left tackle Andrew Thomas to a season-ending foot injury earlier this month pressing Joshua Ezeudu into action. He’s struggled and New York has given him extra help to compensate. Now facing Watt, they have a choice to make. Continue helping Ezeudu on the left side or dedicate their resources towards Watt on the right?

Eluemunor has seen Watt before. In fact, he’s made three starts against the Steelers the last three years including last year’s loss against Pittsburgh. Watt finished that game with three QB hits and two sacks. Watt comes into this game with 4.5 sacks on the season. He’s gone the past two games without one, a drought by his high standards.

A backup for most of his career, Eluemunor deserves credit for improving his game and becoming a full-time starter. But if he plays, and if he gets his wish of going 1-on-1, he might come to regret it.