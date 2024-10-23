Giants RT ‘Really Confident Going Against’ T.J. Watt, Says Starting Guard Jon Runyan Jr.

T.J. Watt was held without a sack against the New York Jets, but he was still impactful. This week, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the New York Giants, and Watt should have a chance to bring the quarterback down. The Giants’ offensive line got demolished in their latest game, allowing eight sacks. However, Giants guard Jon Runyan Jr. says starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is feeling good about facing Watt.

“I think our offense and our coaches are gonna put in a great plan for him, like most teams that do when they go against him,” Runyan said Wednesday via the team’s YouTube channel. “[Eluemunor’s] played against him a couple times, and I know he’s really confident going against him. It’s gonna be a great battle between two great players, and I’m excited to watch it.”

Eluemunor has been in the NFL since 2017, the same year Watt was drafted, so he is a veteran. He actually started his career with the Baltimore Ravens, but he played guard then, so he likely didn’t have any direct battles with Watt.

However, that still gave him experience seeing Watt in action. Runyan is correct in saying that Eluemunor has also been lined up in front of Watt. In 2022 and 2023, Eluemunor was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers played the Raiders in both of those seasons, coming out victorious each time.

Watt was held without a sack in 2022, but in 2023, he recorded two sacks against the Raiders. Their first matchup came in December on a frozen field, which may be part of why Watt didn’t have as much impact. When conditions weren’t frigid, he dominated Eluemunor.

Based on what Runyan is saying, it sounds like Eluemunor feels more prepared for Watt this year, but his track record shouldn’t inspire confidence. Watt hasn’t had a sack since Week 5, so he’s probably starving to get after the quarterback. Eluemunor may have his work cut out for him.

Teams have done a good job limiting Watt at times this year. He’s been heavily doubled and chipped, so perhaps the Giants will employ a similar strategy this week. Leaving Eluemunor on an island alone against Watt sounds like a bad idea, regardless of whether he’s confident.

The Giants are also missing their starting left tackle, which means Alex Highsmith should also have a favorable matchup. The Giants might have to pick their poison on Monday. Watt has been a game-wrecker this year and could continue on his path of destruction this week.