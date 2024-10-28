Giants Insider: QB Daniel Jones Won’t Be On Short Leash Tonight

After New York Giants QB Daniel Jones got pulled in the team’s 28-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, it wouldn’t have been a surprise if the team had him on a short leash in Week 8, but that won’t be the case, ESPN Giants insider Jordan Raanan reported this morning.

“New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones took all the first-team reps at practice this week and is not expected to be on a short leash Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers despite getting pulled in the fourth quarter last week, multiple sources told ESPN,” Ranaan wrote.

With the game out of hand last week, the Giants pulled Jones, who was 14-of-21 passing for just 99 yards, in favor of Drew Lock, who finished the game 3-of-8 for only 6 yards in mop-up duty. Jones was under constant pressure last week, having been sacked 7 times, and with New York’s offensive line banged up against Pittsburgh’s potent pass rush, it could be another game where he struggles to have time to throw.

Despite that, the Giants have no inclination to sit Jones, and he’ll probably finish this one for New York, unless the game happens to get really out of hand again. According to Raanan, multiple Giants players pushed for Jones to remain the starter, although said if the team still had Tyrod Taylor, who’s now with the New York Jets, they might feel differently.

Jones has not been the player the Giants hoped he would become as Eli Manning’s successor. He has a career record of 24-42-1 with only one playoff appearance. New York’s offense took a hit with the loss of Saquon Barkley this offseason, and the Giants are entering tonight with a 2-5 record.

Pittsburgh’s defense is going to look to make life difficult for Jones, but Lock isn’t a better option, and the team seems to have Jones’ back. While his time in New York could be running out, the Giants want to give him the opportunity to succeed, and he seemingly won’t need to be looking over his shoulder in fear of being pulled tonight.