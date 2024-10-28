Giants Elevate Two From Practice Squad Ahead Of Monday Night Football

The New York Giants have elevated two players from their practice squad ahead of Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Dan Salomone of the Giants’ website on X. That includes OLB Tomon Fox and DB Greg Stroman.

The Giants’ secondary is in rough shape, with multiple outside corners on the injury report this week. Cor’Dale Flott is doubtful for the game, Adoree’ Jackson was ruled out on Saturday, and Tre Hawkins III is reportedly expected to miss the game after being labeled questionable. Their depth at corner is razor-thin for this game, so Stroman at least provides an extra player for them to work with.

Stroman has been in the league since 2018 as a seventh-round pick to the Washington Commanders. He was with the Commanders for three seasons, appearing in 20 games over that span. He played a decent amount during his rookie season but was mostly a special teamer after that. He did not appear in any games in 2021 but signed with the Chicago Bears and appeared in nine more games with them between 2022 and 2023. This will be his first game active with the Giants and his first game of the 2024 season.

Fox signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has bounced on and off their practice squad and offseason roster ever since. This is his third and final elevation of the 2024 season, so they will have to sign him to their 53-man roster if they want to give him a helmet on game day again this season. He has 21 snaps on defense, so we can probably expect to see about 10 more snaps from him today. Fox logged a sack and two total pressures against the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Brian Burns was dealing with an injury most of the week, so maybe they want to ensure some depth and a better rotation to keep everybody fresh.