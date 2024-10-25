Giants Could Be Without Both Starting OTs – Watt And Highsmith Could Dominate (Update)

The New York Giants have had a habitual problem protecting QB Daniel Jones, one of the most-sacked quarterbacks since being drafted in 2019. They won’t have an easier time when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night. Not only do they have to contend with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, they could do so without both their starting tackles. Left tackle Andrew Thomas is already out for the season and now right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor’s status is in jeopardy after popping up with a groin injury.

Per beat writer Jordan Raanan, Giants head coach Brian Daboll is “hopeful” Eluemunor can play against the Steelers.

RT Jermaine Eluemunor (groin) will not practice on Friday, per Brian Daboll. They are “hopeful” for Monday night. #Giants #Steelers — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 25, 2024

Still, that sounds far from certain. Without both tackles, New York will be in plenty of trouble. Filling Thomas’ shoes have been difficult enough, the Giants turning to Joshua Ezeudu on Jones’ blindside. He’s been overmatched and struggled to the point where the Giants have been giving him extra help on the left side to compensate. Per Pro Football Focus, he is the No. 65 tackle out of 100 players.

But facing Watt at his LOLB spot, New York was likely planning on offering extra help there. Potentially losing Elemunor, who came into the week confident facing Watt, will only stress them even more.

Former first-round pick Evan Neal is Eluemunor’s backup and appears ready to get the nod if needed.

Daboll said RT Jermaine Eluemunor won’t practice today due to a groin injury. Daboll said he’s “hopeful” he can play on Monday. Evan Neal steps in as the starting RT today. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 25, 2024

While Neal has pedigree, the fact he’s been unable to crack the Giants’ lineup even with their injuries speaks volumes. He’s yet to play an offensive snap this season and could make his 2024 debut against Watt. He has been held without a sack his last two games but has a prime matchup this weekend.

UPDATE (3:02 PM): Speaking to reporters, Eluemunor says he intends to play on Monday night. The Giants will release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 PM/EST kickoff.

Jermaine Eluemunor just said he’s playing Monday https://t.co/0z75l9FhLI — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 25, 2024

Jones has been sacked 21 times this season, second-most in the league only behind the Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson. That includes being taken down seven times in last week’s 28-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

That’s partially due to the Giants’ high pass rate but without a run game and potentially playing from behind, Jones could be in trouble against the Steelers’ rush. That doesn’t even begin to mention Pittsburgh’s impressive interior line of Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, and Keeanu Benton.

Since being drafted, Jones has been sacked exactly 200 times, third-most in the NFL over that span. Watt, Highsmith, and Pittsburgh’s rush are gearing up to add to that total Monday night.