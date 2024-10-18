George Pickens Putting In Extra Time With Russell Wilson Because This Is ‘His First Start’

Mike Tomlin might not want to tell the world who will be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback this weekend. But George Pickens spilled the beans. Though it’s been the NFL’s worst-kept secret, Pickens says he’s been getting extra reps with QB Russell Wilson because this is “his first start.”

Oops.

“Getting on the same page after practice, throwing,” Pickens told ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “More than usual. Because this is his first start.”

George Pickens said he’s been putting in extra work with QB Russell Wilson after practice – more than usual – “because this is his first start.” pic.twitter.com/6rlQSBU8Hj — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 18, 2024

Unless Tomlin is running the greatest covert ops mission, one that would make the CIA blush, Pickens as a “dummy” to make the Jets think it’s Wilson only to start Justin Fields, Wilson will get the opening snap Sunday night.

Throughout the week, all signs have pointed toward that. From the mere fact Wilson was being “considered,” Tomlin said during his Tuesday presser, to Wilson receiving first-team reps during practice, to Wilson telling reporters Thursday he was excited to play Sunday, to Pickens’ comments literal minutes after Tomlin’s “hide the quarterback” answer, whatever benefit the Steelers think they have by playing coy won’t pay off.

George Pickens and Russell Wilson haven’t gotten to work much this year and extra reps are important. Wilson missed most of training camp with his calf injury, allowing Fields and Pickens to build chemistry. That connection produced mixed results throughout the first six games, Fields targeting Pickens deep but his overall production inconsistent. Pickens hasn’t helped by dropping a handful of passes while penalties have also negated big plays, like a would-be touchdown in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.

Given Wilson’s ability to throw his “moonball,” high-arching downfield throws, Pickens should get plenty of chances this weekend. While his game has grown, Pickens is still at his best in contested situations downfield. If the Jets opt against shadowing him with top CB Sauce Gardner, something our Terrible Podcast guest Zack Rosenblatt says is often their choice, Wilson could pepper Pickens with targets in an attempt to boost the Steelers’ passing game and put more points on the board.