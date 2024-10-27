George Pickens Believes Van Jefferson Can ‘Do A Lot’ For Steelers’ Passing Game

The fate of the universe is on the line when the Martians have the death beam pointed at Earth, and George Pickens wants Van Jefferson. Okay, that’s not exactly what he said, but amid all of these wide receiver trade rumors floating around, the Steelers No. 1 option has faith in his running mate.

“Van got great routes, that’s the first thing I knew about Van,” Pickens told reporters Friday after practice. “He can do a lot for us in the passing game for sure.”

Somewhere, a Steelers fan is screaming into a pillow after reading that. Van Jefferson has been less than inspiring since signing with Pittsburgh. This season, he’s hauled in just 10 catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. That accounts for just 18% of the team’s passing offense this season. Jefferson is also struggling outside of the basic statistics, posting the second-worst Pro Football Focus grade of his career in 2024.

It’s no secret that the Steelers have been active in pursuing another wide receiver. From Brandon Aiyuk to Davante Adams and now Cooper Kupp, Pittsburgh has been active in trade talks regarding available top-tier wide receivers since the summer. Unfortunately, the team has struck out on seemingly all instances of acquiring a top-flight player at the position. However, per Dianna Russini, the team remains active in trade talks to upgrade the position.

It is worth noting that Van Jefferson did have his best game as a Steeler last Sunday night. While it may not have been a banner performance, he hauled in two passes for 15 yards and his first score of the year. On top of that, Jefferson did a much better job blocking, springing Najee Harris in the play below.

Van Jefferson doing the dirty work Sunday night digging out safeties. Key blocks to force CBs to try (and fail) to tackle Najee Harris. Happy he was rewarded with his first TD of the year. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/g2pqFSXbEX — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 22, 2024

Is that a preview of things to come? With Russell Wilson at the helm, the team did show signs of an improved passing game. Still, I don’t think I’d plant my flag on the Van Jefferson hill. Since 2021, Jefferson has progressively seen less production each year of his career. In 2023, he ranked at the bottom of the league in terms of separation-based win share versus yards run per route. I wouldn’t expect more of an improvement as time goes on.

If nothing else, it is nice to hear Pickens support his teammates as he continues to grow as a player and leader on the team.