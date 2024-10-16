Garafolo: Steelers’ Expected QB Change ’95 Percent, If Not 100 Percent’ Tomlin’s Decision

After leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 4-2 record, most people expected Justin Fields to remain as their starting quarterback even after Russell Wilson was healthy. However, that may not be the case. There’s been no official announcement yet, but everything is pointing toward Wilson starting Sunday night against the visiting New York Jets. NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo revealed that this change, assuming it happens, is basically due to one person.

“Because Mike Tomlin wanted to make the move,” Garafolo said recently on TSN’s YouTube channel. “That’s the answer. It is 95 percent, if not 100 percent, Mike Tomlin making this call. I know Justin Fields has a lot of support in that building.

“I think the offensive coaching staff felt like they were really doing everything they possibly could to play to Justin Fields’ strengths, and he was only going to get better. They also believe he is more dynamic than Russell Wilson.”

That is certainly a pretty big revelation from Garafolo. There has been speculation that Tomlin favors Wilson more, but nothing concrete. It’s unclear who Garafolo’s sources are, but if what he’s saying is true, then that raises a lot of questions about what the Steelers are doing.

Fields hasn’t been phenomenal as a passer. He’s made some bad reads, and his accuracy hasn’t always been consistent. However, he hasn’t been the problem with the offense. It’s not his fault that the Steelers couldn’t run the ball against the Indianapolis Colts or Dallas Cowboys. He hasn’t turned the ball over, and he’s made plays in some crucial moments. Fields hasn’t done anything to deserve to get benched.

That is especially true when you consider that Wilson isn’t the same franchise quarterback he was with the Seattle Seahawks. When talking about why a change could take place, Tomlin acknowledged that the Steelers’ offense has been good, but not great. Is Wilson going to make it great? That seems like a stretch.

Wilson might be a better passer than Fields, but he’s not nearly as athletic. At times, the Steelers have relied on Fields’ legs to get their offense going. Before their last game, he had their only rushing touchdowns. Based on what Garafolo is saying, the offensive coaching staff seems to understand that too. It’s strange that Tomlin would make the decision that only he seems to like best.

It is tough to say for sure whether this would be the right decision or not. Wilson still hasn’t played in an actual game for the Steelers. No matter what he’s done in practice, nothing matters until the bullets really start to fly. The confusing part is that the Steelers have seen Fields in real action, and they’ve won football games. Time will tell if Tomlin made the correct call if he goes with Wilson. If the nine-time Pro Bowler plays poorly, it would not be a good look for Tomlin.