Garafolo: Justin Fields Will Be Emergency QB, Kyle Allen No. 2 Against Giants (Update)

UPDATE (7:10 PM): QB Justin Fields is officially inactive for tonight’s game against the New York Giants. He will be the team’s emergency quarterback.

Our original story is below.

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields will be the team’s No. 3/emergency quarterback and on the team’s list of inactives for Monday night’s game against the New York Giants. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports veteran QB Kyle Allen will be the No. 2 QB tonight behind starter Russell Wilson.

#Steelers QB Justin Fields will be the team’s third (emergency) QB tonight vs. the #Giants. Kyle Allen will serve as the backup to Russell Wilson. Fields’ hamstring injury is a minor one, so the team is playing it safe to give him time to heal up with the bye week on deck. pic.twitter.com/fabSWKz7tu — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 28, 2024

Fields suffered a hamstring injury late in the week, not even listed on the injury report that ran through Saturday because of the Monday game. The team announced Sunday morning that Fields was questionable with the injury. As Garafolo reports, which tracks with other reporting, Fields’ injury is considered to be minor.

Under NFL rules, Fields will only be able to go into the game if Wilson and Allen get injured. It’s the same role Wilson had the first five weeks of the season. Allen has appeared in one game this season, taking two snaps against the Dallas Cowboys. He completed his lone pass to TE Pat Freiermuth for 19 yards.

However, Fields being scratched takes away the Steelers being able to use him in sub-packages and situational football they were reportedly intending to use tonight.

With a Week 9 bye, Fields can use the extra time to get rested and hopefully be cleared for the Steelers’ Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders.

In addition to Fields, other players inactive due to injury tonight include EDGE Nick Herbig (hamstring), C Zach Frazier (ankle), and RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle). WR Roman Wilson was placed on IR pre-game due to a hamstring injury suffered ahead of the Steelers Week 7 game.