Garafolo: Giants Would Have To Be ‘Blown Away’ By Offer To Trade WR Darius Slayton

After seeing New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton go off for 108 yards on four receptions against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, there was quite a bit of buzz about Slayton being a potential trade target for the Black and Gold.

According to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo, though, the Giants would have to be “blown away” by a trade offer to move Slayton.

“Two impending free agents for the Giants who are valued inside the building. Would have to be blown away to trade either, from what I gather,” Garafolo tweeted regarding Slayton and Giants EDGE Azeez Ojulari, two names that have been talked about on the trade market in recent weeks.

Two impending free agents for the #Giants who are valued inside the building. Would have to be blown away to trade either, from what I gather. https://t.co/UqUMShhcNj — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 29, 2024

Slayton is just 27 years old — turns 28 on Jan. 12 — and is having a strong season for the Giants under head coach Brian Daboll.

In eight games, Slayton has 29 receptions for 420 yards and one touchdown. Against the Steelers on Monday night, Slayton had receptions for 43, 36, 11 and 18 yards, all of which went for first downs.

A fifth-round pick of the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft coming out of Auburn, Slayton has played in 84 career games with the Giants, hauling in 249 passes for 3,744 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Slayton is in the final year of a two-year, $24 million deal he signed with the Giants ahead of the 2023 season.

The report of the Giants needing to be “blown away” by an offer for Slayton came just a few hours before the Carolina Panthers reportedly moved one of the bigger dominos on the trade market at the receiver position, sending former Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson back to the AFC North to the Baltimore Ravens.

Wide receiver remains a big need for the Steelers, even with quarterback Russell Wilson elevating the likes of Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III in recent weeks in the passing game. Rookie Roman Wilson landed on Injured Reserve earlier in the week, and practice squad receiver Brandon Johnson is now out of elevations and would need to be signed to the 53-man roster to contribute moving forward.