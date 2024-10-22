‘Gain That Extra Little Oomph’: Russell Wilson Offers Steelers More In Play-Action Passing Game, Former QB Believes

Leading up to the Week 7 Sunday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ passing game was having some issues, particularly from a play-action standpoint.

Justin Fields wasn’t operating all that well in that aspect of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme, even with the Steelers running the ball relatively well early in the season.

Insert Russell Wilson.

Against the Jets in a blowout 37-15 win, Wilson cooked on play-action, leading to a big night from the offense. Wilson, according to Pro Football Focus, completed 10-of-13 passes off play-action for 163 yards and a touchdown, carving up the Jets.

Wilson’s presence and his comfort working under center helped the Steelers add that “extra little oomph” on play-action, according to former NFL QB Chase Daniel, who appeared on the Scoop City podcast Tuesday morning with Dianna Russini.

So what was the difference between Wilson and Fields on play-action for at least one week? Daniel had an answer.

“I’m glad you asked me that question, Dianna, because I just watched the All-22 film on this last game. Russell Wilson was under center for 41 out of 66 of his snaps, his highest percentage since 2016. ‘Chase, why are you giving me all these silly, silly stats?’ I don’t care about stats. It [under center] opens up the play-action game, okay? And when you can throw the ball vertically down the field, Russell Wilson was eight of nine on play-action drop backs for 150 yards,” Daniels said, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “Justin Fields was not doing that. He was throwing the ball down the field on go balls, non play-action on the sideline to George Pickens and other guys.

“He was not able to unlock Arthur Smith’s play-action game. And that’s exactly what Arthur Smith did when he opened it up in the second half with Russell Wilson.”

Things got off to a rough start in the first half as Wilson had to shake off some rust and the offense had to get into a rhythm with him. For a few drives early in the game, it appeared that head coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to turn to Wilson was backfiring in a big way.

But then, following rookie UDFA cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr.’s interception late in the first half, Wilson and the Steelers’ offense were able to get into rhythm and punch one into the end zone. That drive alone seemed to get Wilson into a groove, and in the second half he took over as Smith let him cook.

Interestingly enough, it was the Steelers throwing to set up the run, rather than the other way around, and it worked very well as Wilson continued to push the ball down the field. It wasn’t just moon balls, either. Wilson had great success on boot-action passes to the likes of Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth, which helped keep the Steelers in rhythm and the Jets’ defense guessing.

“Not only did it open up the run game when you play-action pass, but it also opened up the pass game because they were running the ball with Najee Harris,” Daniel said of the Steelers’ offense. “Now you lose the X factor in Justin Fields with his legs, but you gain that extra little oomph in that play-action game.

“And that to me is what’s really important for an NFL offense to have.”

Rhythm is key for the Steelers’ offense, and in that includes the play-action game, a huge staple of Smith’s offense. The Steelers are No. 1 in combined run and play-action rate, so they have to be good at it. With Wilson under center now, the Steelers appear to be good at it and have that little extra oomph, which could really help them moving forward.