From Buy-In To Near Blackout: The Story Behind Jeremiah Moon’s Blocked Punt

The biggest play Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon made in his first start came on special teams, not defense. His punt block against the Las Vegas Raiders was just one of high-impact special teams plays Danny Smith’s unit has made this season and just the latest new face to get his hand on a kick or punt.

In a rare media interview Thursday, Smith explained how Moon’s splash play happened.

“When we played in that [Cowboys] game, Jeremiah Moon almost blocked the kick in a non-rush situation,” Smith said Thursday via a team-provided transcript. “And sort of, next week, I brought him in, and I asked him, ‘Have you ever blocked a kick?’ He said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Well, you’re long, you’re lean.’ He said, ‘I never blocked one.’”

Moon was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens during the playoffs last year and because of a quirk in NFL rules, he had to wait until after the Super Bowl to officially join the Steelers. He appeared in eight games for Baltimore last season, primarily playing and making an impact on special teams. That included forcing a fumble on punt coverage in the Week 5 game against the Steelers, ripping the ball away from PR Gunner Olszewski.

Moon spent the first four weeks of 2024 on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He was activated in the first game he was eligible for, Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. Nick Herbig’s injury forced Moon to play more defensive snaps than intended but his near punt block caught Smith’s eye. This was Dallas’ only punt of the game and the play Smith must be referring to. You can see Moon rush from the right side and get some pressure, throwing his arm up in the air as the punt sailed away.

At 6-5 with 35-inch arms, he was the perfect candidate to use his length to get a hand on a punt where an inch can mean the difference between a block or not.

Here’s a look at it against the Raiders. Jeremiah Moon coming in free up the A-gap thanks to miscommunication from the long snapper and personal protector, leaping out to get his hand on the ball.

“We set it up, I thought the kid had a skill set, if we could develop it to do it. So he did and he did it, and he came off the field and he said, ‘Danny, I almost blacked out.’ I said, ‘Blacked out from what?’ He said, ‘From blocking it.’ I said, ‘Don’t tell me that! Keep that to yourself.'”

It was Smith’s belief that drove Moon to do something he hadn’t done before. Probably something he never aimed or expected to do. But Smith focused on Moon’s size and skill set to maximize his value to the team.

The Steelers have now blocked a kick or punt in three-straight games and they have a league-high nine of them over the past three seasons. These moments aren’t hopes and prayers but designed and expected as one of the few teams that can change the course of a game by its ability to block kicks. Pittsburgh will look for a fourth against the New York Giants Monday night.