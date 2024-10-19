Fowler: Steelers Have ‘Scoured The Earth’ In Search Of Receiver Help

Over the past few months, it’s been no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers have been looking for help at the receiver position. Throughout training camp, Steelers fans dealt with a ton of rumors regarding San Francisco 49ers’ receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Most recently, Pittsburgh was also rumored to be after Davante Adams, before he was traded to the New York Jets this week.

It does make a bit of sense. Behind their clear first option in George Pickens, there’s a lack of depth at the position. Aside from Pickens, Pittsburgh’s second-leading wide receiver is Calvin Austin. Austin has just 167 yards on 10 receptions on the season. Pittsburgh’s third round draft pick this year, Roman Wilson, suited up for the first time against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. Still, Wilson was only on the field for five snaps.

In an article published Saturday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler detailed just how throughout Pittsburgh’s being in their search for a wideout. Most notable, Fowler mentions Pittsburgh’s interest in New York Jets’ receiver, Mike Williams.

“Meanwhile, the Steelers have shown interest in a potential trade for Jets receiver Mike Williams, who is on the block,” Fowler wrote. “Williams is open to finding a new home before the deadline, and Pittsburgh has basically scoured the Earth for receiver help in recent months. Any possible deal would have to wait until next week, due to the head-to-head matchup.”

Here, Fowler noted Williams as a receiver that Pittsburgh is showing interest in. This isn’t necessarily new information. After the Jets traded for Davante Adams earlier this week, Williams found his name on the trade block immediately. Fowler also does note that any potential deal between the two teams would have to wait, as the Steelers and Jets play each other this week on Sunday Night Football.

With all that said, the most interesting part of this quote doesn’t have anything to do with Williams. Towards the end of the quote, Fowler notes that Pittsburgh has ‘scoured the Earth’ for receiver help. We already know Pittsburgh wants to upgrade the position, based on their pursuit of Aiyuk and Adams in the past.

However, Fowler’s report signals that Pittsburgh has been more active in the receiver market than just those two. Besides just looking for help from a superstar, Pittsburgh seems to be open to all options at the position. That is certainly something to keep in mind as we approach the trade deadline.