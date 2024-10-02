Four Steelers Named To PFF’s First-Quarter All-Pro Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a strong start, sitting at 3-1. Pittsburgh is playing some good football, even after a tough Week 4 loss on the road to the Indianapolis Colts.
With that strong start has come some strong individual performances on both sides of the ball.
So strong, in fact, that four Steelers were named to Pro Football Focus’s First-Quarter All-Pro team Wednesday.
Right guard James Daniels, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and safety DeShon Elliott cracked the All-Pro list for the Steelers.
Though Daniels is lost for the season due to a torn Achilles suffered Sunday against the Colts, he was having a great start to the season, particularly as a run blocker.
“Daniels has recently been ruled out for the season, which is a significant loss given how strong he’s been as a run-blocker in 2024. His 92.5 PFF run-blocking grade through the first quarter of the season led all guards and was behind only [Erik] McCoy and [Creed] Humphrey across the entire offensive line,” PFF’s Dalton Wasserman writes.
The Steelers have been up and down in the run game and entering Week 4 had dealt with significant injuries along the offensive line. Daniels was a steady presence, though, and was playing well, too. So, the loss of Daniels to the Achilles injury is a big blow, making the offensive line even younger in the process.
Defensively, the Steelers were riding high entering Week 4 against the Colts after putting up three dominant displays. That included a Week 3 showing in which they held the Los Angeles Chargers to -5 yards of total offense in the second half in their 20-10 win.
A big part of that is the presence and production of Heyward and Watt.
Watt is no surprise on the first-quarter All-Pro team as he’s been one of the best pass rushers in football.
“Watt has just 10 total pressures this season, but the box score doesn’t tell the whole story. He’s earned a 91.5 PFF grade, second only to [Aidan] Hutchinson at the position,” Wasserman writes. “Heading into Week 4, Watt had been chipped more than any other edge defender in the league.”
It’s so refreshing to see a PFF analyst credit Watt for stuff that doesn’t show up in the box score.
Yes, the 10 pressures are low for Watt, but when he’s having to deal with a chipper, and then potentially a tight end and the offensive tackle, it makes for a difficult path to the quarterback.
Still, when the Steelers need him most, more often than not Watt is coming up with a game-changing play. It’s who he is, it’s what he does.
Then there’s Heyward.
There was seemingly a lot of noise all offseason about Heyward and what he’d be coming off an injury-marred 2023 season that saw him miss time and have two surgeries — one in-season and one after the season. Then, he received a contract extension that many questioned due to his age and ability.
So far, Heyward is putting all those doubts and concerns to rest as he’s dominating week after week.
“Still delivering at almost 36 years old, Heyward has been phenomenal up front for the Steelers,” Wasserman writes. “His 15 total pressures are tied for sixth among interior defenders this season, while his 85.3 run-defense grade is the best mark at the position.”
Heyward looks like his usual dominant self, which is what many reasonable, level-headed people expected. The injury he suffered last year wasn’t age-related, and it wasn’t like his body was breaking down. Once he returned, he was still a good run defender. Now that he’s fully healthy this year, he’s doing what he’s always done throughout what is shaping up to be a potential Hall of Fame career.
It’s great to see.
So, too, is it great to see Elliott making a major impact after signing with the Steelers in free agency.
Elliott had an interception in Week 1, a forced fumble in Week 4 and has made plays time and time again for the Black and Gold.
“It’s a close battle for the second safety spot here. And while Julian Love of the Seattle Seahawks and Brandon Jones of the Denver Broncos edge Elliott in PFF grade, the Steelers safety has been the more consistent performer week-to-week, and his 91.3 PFF run-defense grade leads all safeties,” Wasserman writes.
When the Steelers signed him to a two-year deal in free agency, the expectation was they were getting a sound box safety who would allow the Steelers to unlock Minkah Fitzpatrick again. So far, Elliott has been the playmaker, which is fitting.
He’s bounced around a bit in the NFL, but everywhere he’s gone he’s been solid. Pittsburgh is no different.
Elliott has stepped up as a leader and a key piece and is constantly showing up in a positive fashion. It’s nice to see him be recognized by PFF. Hopefully his strong play can continue.