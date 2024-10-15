Former NFL D-Lineman Doesn’t Believe True Dual-QB System Is ‘Sustainable’ For Steelers

It looks like Russell Wilson will be taking the reins back as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nothing is official, but Mike Tomlin definitely made it seem like there’s a heavy possibility fans will see Wilson play this week. He also stated that the Steelers could use both Wilson and Justin Fields on offense, which would be a bold strategy. Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Long believes that idea would never work.

“I don’t think it’s sustainable in that you rotate quarterbacks drive to drive,” Long said Tuesday on The Rich Eisen Show. “But I do think there are some ways that you can get an athletic quarterback involved in some packages that you sprinkle in, and you keep people honest.”

💻 @JOEL9ONE We broke news to the @greenlight that Russell Wilson is getting #HereWeGo 1st Team reps — what could that look like in contrast to Justin Fields if he ends up starting Week 7 against #JetUp?#NFL pic.twitter.com/vZFpRxo4Um — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) October 15, 2024

Long is correct that sustainability is key for that kind of offense. Rotating quarterbacks on every drive could cause the Steelers’ offense to be dysfunctional, neither passer developing cohesion or rhythm. They’re not like running backs. Quarterbacks are the leader of the team, the signal caller. Not having consistency at that position sounds like a nightmare.

This year, the Steelers have shown that they’re willing to sacrifice consistency to see two players compete. Against the Denver Broncos, they rotated Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu at right tackle. That didn’t go well, but they proceeded to do the same thing with Mason McCormick and Spencer Anderson at right guard.

In fairness, Tomlin didn’t commit to that kind of approach. He could just be implying that there will be special packages on offense for Fields as was discussed throughout the offseason and summer.

“I’d sprinkle in something that’s gonna force the defensive room that’s preparing for me the next week to spend an inordinate amount of time on a different package or a different run scheme or a different concept,” Long said. “I know this from experience: athletic quarterbacks keep defensive coordinators up at night.”

Long played in the NFL from 2008-18, winning two Super Bowls, so he has more than enough experience going up against different types of quarterbacks. Fields’ athleticism has arguably been his greatest asset with the Steelers. He’s done a fantastic job not turning the ball over, but he’s still lacked things as a passer. His legs, on the other hand, have been incredible.

It feels like the most realistic scenario is that the Steelers will have a set of packages for Fields. That seemed like the direction they wanted to go before Wilson suffered an injury. However, maybe that role could be expanded now that the Steelers have seen more of Fields. It feels like his mobility could be a serious threat in the red zone especially. Whether he’s the starter or not, it sounds like Fields will still get on the field this Sunday.