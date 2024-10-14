Forget Defensive Player Of The Year, Dan Orlovsky Thinks T.J. Watt Should Be In MVP Conversation

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is one of the best players in football, and after a monster performance in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders where Watt had 5 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss and 2 forced fumbles which Pittsburgh recovered, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks Watt should be in the MVP conversation. Orlovsky argued that Pittsburgh wins games because of Watt’s play.

“I’m gonna throw another name in, T.J. Watt as MVP. T.J. Watt is unbelievably dominant, and last year, there were multiple moments where he wins the football game,” Orlovsky said on Get Up! this morning. “This year, multiple moments when they win the game because of his play. Sacks, turnovers, punches the ball out. T.J. Watt, one of the best players in the NFL and certainly near the very top for MVP.

Watt was snubbed for Defensive Player of the Year last year despite leading the league in sacks and making multiple game-winning plays for the Steelers throughout the season. Yesterday, Watt forced a fumble on the goal line that could’ve been a touchdown to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to one score, and his other forced fumble set up Pittsburgh’s first touchdown of the game.

There’s no arguing that Watt is one of the most dominant players in the league and one of the most valuable players in the league. All you need to do is look at Pittsburgh’s 1-10 record without Watt to know his importance to the team. The MVP award doesn’t usually reward defensive players, though, with the last defender to win MVP being Lawrence Taylor in 1986. He’s one of just two defensive players who have won the award, with the other being Alan Page in 1971.

It’ll be an uphill battle for Watt to get genuine MVP consideration, but he’s a player who you need to watch weekly to truly appreciate his greatness. Stats don’t always tell the full story, and even though Watt’s stats are pretty freaking good, voters likely aren’t going to consider him for MVP if he doesn’t put up a record-breaking season. Even when Watt tied the sack record in 2021 and won Defensive Player of the Year, he didn’t receive any MVP votes.

So while Watt does deserve consideration and his value to the Steelers and how much he factors into their success cannot be understated, it’s not at all likely that he’ll be in the MVP conversation come the end of the year. But good for Orlovsky for at least floating the idea and recognizing Watt’s value. However, when it comes time to vote for awards, Steelers fans and Watt know all too well that even winning Defensive Player of the Year won’t be a given.