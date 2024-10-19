For Mike Tomlin’s Sake, Russell Wilson Better Be Great

Russell Wilson has to be great for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Head coach Mike Tomlin already laid down that standard on Tuesday when discussing the play of Justin Fields. While he said that Fields at times played very well, we were not to confuse that with great. So even if the Steelers never technically named Fields the starter, they did set a benchmark.

At least, this is the benchmark by which the outside world will judge the Steelers for this decision. Particularly in the national media, Justin Fields has widespread support, many believing he should keep the starting role. And then of course there is Mark Schlereth, who just hates Russell Wilson or something.

So that’s the standard Tomlin set for himself, and for Wilson. Now, will people be critical if he merely plays very well and the Steelers keep winning? No, probably not, at least not the vast majority. If Wilson offers competent quarterback play with the ability to win games and looks like he might be able to win a playoff game or two, I think almost everybody would take that.

But let’s not forget that Tomlin is the one who made this bed, and he will be lying in it. Whether good or bad, everybody will associate him specifically with starting Russell Wilson over Justin Fields. And not just for the decision, but for the manner in which he handled it.

Tomlin deflected the conversation for weeks, citing Wilson’s calf injury as rendering it moot. And I’m sure he knew exactly what he was doing when he was saying all those things. He was trying to have his cake and eat it too, depending on what happened. He never claimed Wilson was the starter during all that time. But he barely even left open the door for Fields to take control of the job before Wilson was healthy.

Head coaches are responsible for making nearly all the big decisions. And when they are not in charge of a big decision, they are probably not long for the job. So Tomlin putting a bunch of eggs into one questionable basket isn’t exactly new territory. But the thing is, he decided back in March to tie a chunk of his remaining legacy to Russell Wilson.

He knows as well as anybody that he hasn’t won a playoff game in approaching a decade. He knows his Super Bowl win is as old as any NFL player’s career still active in the league. It has been an entire Joe Flacco since the Steelers last won the Super Bowl. Tomlin believes Russell Wilson gives him the best chance to change that. And that’s why all of the weight of this decision is going to fall squarely on his shoulders, so it better be great. Let’s ride.