Flipping From Fields To Wilson Wouldn’t ‘Stir Up Nothing’ In Steelers’ Locker Room, Queen Says

The Steelers’ quarterback situation between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields will be the headline of the week, and no surprise. It’s not often that a 4-2 team, coming off a blowout wins, makes a change at quarterback, even with nuance. In this case, the Steelers never named Justin Fields the starter—but the locker room treated him like one. So how will they handle things if Tomlin does make the switch to Russell Wilson? Not to worry, says ILB Patrick Queen.

“If you look at both of them, they’re always attached at the hip. I don’t think it’ll stir up nothing there”, Queen said of Wilson and Fields on the Rich Eisen Show. “As far as the team, defensive-wise, if we go out there and get stops and get the ball back to the offense, they have more chances to get to score. That’s the first thing”.

Whoever played quarterback this year, the Steelers always prioritized a defensive mindset. Tomlin didn’t want his offense to hurt his defense’s chances of performing. To that end, he emphasized ball protection and time of possession, which they’ve largely handled well. Justin Fields only turned the ball over twice, and Russell Wilson isn’t exactly a turnover machine, historically. He also understands that protecting the ball will be job one with the Steelers.

But it’s not just about what the Steelers’ defense can do to help Wilson or Fields. The offense is also going to have to help itself, and to help its quarterback, regardless of who is in there. The offensive line has experienced constant rotation this season due to injuries, due for another unwanted pivot this week.

“I think the second thing is, our guys up front protecting whoever’s back there at quarterback, and then not turning the ball over”, Queen said of how the Steelers have to support Wilson and Fields on offense. “I think that will be huge. Whatever those chances are of us to win, if we do our job on defense and the offense does their job and takes care of the ball, I think we’ll have success”.

The Steelers did have success with Justin Fields out there, going 4-2, but can they raise the ceiling with Russell Wilson leading the offense instead? That is likely the main question rumbling around Mike Tomlin’s mind for the past month and a half. I’m sure his heart wants to stick with Fields, hoping he is a long-term answer.

Tomlin didn’t say that Wilson or Fields would start on Sunday, though he also didn’t characterize the week as competitive. Of course, he is trying to be as vague as possible, assuming it gives the Steelers a competitive advantage. Whether it does or not, who knows? The Jets will likely prepare for both quarterbacks, anyway.