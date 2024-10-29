Fittipaldo: ‘D-Line Has To Be A Big Focus In The Draft’ For Steelers Amid Recent Struggles

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is putting together another excellent season in 2024. Through eight weeks, the Steelers rank second in the NFL in points-per-game allowed (14.9), ninth in total yards-per-game allowed (310.3), and are tied for second in turnovers forced (15). Despite these impressive statistics, the defense has bent more than usual over the last five weeks. The Colts, Cowboys, and Giants were all able to run the ball effectively against the Steelers, and the Jets exposed the Steelers’ defense in the running back screen game. Veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward is still one of the premier defensive linemen in the league, but he’s 35 years old and he can’t do it all by himself.

The Steelers’ defensive line is reeling a bit, and they aren’t getting any younger up front.

Ray Fittipaldo, a Steelers beat writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, wrote in his weekly chat that the Steelers need to prioritize the defensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I gave them a ‘D’ last night,” Fittipaldo about how he graded the Steelers’ defensive line in their 26-18 win over the Giants. “Heyward has been really good this season, not so much last night. But when a 35-year-old is your best player it’s not a good sign. [Keeanu] Benton was having a hard time getting off blocks last night. He’s not really making any big plays. Maybe he’s playing through an injury and the off week will help him. I expected more splash out of him this season, and he’s just not impacting games the way I thought he would. D-line has to be a big focus in the draft.”

The Steelers have spent some valuable draft picks on defensive lineman in recent years, grabbing Keeanu Benton in the second round of the 2023 draft and DeMarvin Leal in the third round in 2022. Benton was a popular breakout selection by the Steelers media heading into this season, and he’s been pretty solid despite some difficulties stopping the run. He’s a fantastic athlete, and he should continue to develop in his sophomore season.

Meanwhile, Leal had a fantastic offseason, by all accounts, but is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a neck injury sustained in the Steelers’ Week 5 loss to the Cowboys. That leaves Heyward, 30-year-old Larry Ogunjobi, 30-year-old reserve Dean Lowry, and other depth pieces, including Isaiahh Loudermilk and Montravius Adams.

The Steelers could spend multiple 2025 draft picks on the defensive line, having prioritized rebuilding the offensive line over the last few drafts. They haven’t spent a first-round pick on a defensive lineman since 2011 — yep that was Cam Heyward — but there’s a chance they may consider it if the right player is on the board. The team has other big needs to address, most notably wide receiver, but it’s been five years since the Steelers taken a defensive player in the first round, and their star defenders are only getting older.

For now, they have to improve their run defense. Fifth-round rookie running back Tyrone Tracy gashed the Steelers for 145 yards and a touchdown on 2o carries Monday night. That can’t happen against better rushing attacks going forward this season — the Commanders, Eagles, and Ravens to name a few — and it can’t continue to be a problem in the next few years.