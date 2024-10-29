Film Room: Isaiahh Loudermilk Plays Unexpected Role In Sealing Steelers’ Win

T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. The “name” pass rushers who populate the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense, both had huge performances in a 26-18 Monday night win over the New York Giants. There aren’t too many reporters asking offensive lineman about matching up against Isaiahh Loudermilk.

But it was Loudermilk, of all people, who played a key role in CB Beanie Bishop Jr.’s game-sealing interception to secure the win. New York put together a promising final drive, marching down to the Steelers’ 35-yard line.

With tired legs, the Steelers put in their backup front. Jeremiah Moon and Ade Ogundeji on the EDGEs with Loudermilk – and starter Larry Ogunjobi – at defensive tackle. I was almost mad at Mike Tomlin for not taking one of his three timeouts to give Watt, Highsmith, and company a breather. That would avoid them missing crucial snaps as New York was rolling downfield.

But Loudermilk proved me wrong. Pittsburgh runs a d-tackle twist between him and Ogunjobi. Loudermilk, the 1-tech in the A-gap between center and left guard rushes over the top of Ogunjobi, the 3-tech between right guard and right tackle. Verbiage varies but this is called a “NUT” stunt.

Ogunjobi slams into the center and bumps him off track, making him lose Loudermilk. The center and right guard don’t pass it off well and Loudermilk gets free up the A-gap. QB Daniel Jones panics under pressure and chucks the ball off-balance and high, tipped around until Bishop secures it.

From a coverage standpoint, Pittsburgh is in Cover 2. Bishop has the hook zone while Joey Porter Jr. has the flat. Bishop reads Jones’ eyes and breaks on the football, capitalizing on the opportunity and calling game.

This is stuff that’s been in the Steelers’ playbook forever. From Coach Barry Hoover, here’s a clip of the Steelers running this NUT stunt for a sack. Watch No. 96 and No. 69 (I think this is preseason tape, to be honest — someone can correct me –but it results in a sack).

Despite Watt and Highsmith standing on the sidelines, a prime chance for the Giants to have an “easier” rep to protect Jones, who was under siege all night, the Steelers’ backups made the play. Loudermilk, not known for his pass rush, got free on a nice stunt working with Ogunjobi. He came into the game with just two QB pressures in our charting but got one here. The secondary took advantage of the chance.

Pittsburgh is 6-2 and atop the AFC North heading into its bye. It’s a good place to be.