Film Room: George Pickens Is Unleashed Against The Jets In Russell Wilson’s First Start

The Pittsburgh Steelers dismantled the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, winning 37-15 in convincing fashion. It was QB Russell Wilson’s first start of the season, and his strong performance coming off the calf injury propelled WR George Pickens to arguably his best performance of 2024 to date, catching five-of-nine targets for 111 yards (22.2 YPR) and a touchdown.

THE FILM

George Pickens got started in the second quarter with 11:35 left on the clock, with Pittsburgh facing second-and-long. Pickens aligns at the bottom of your screen against #26 Brandin Echols and runs a fade up the sideline against the cornerback when the ball is snapped, coming back to the ball to catch the back shoulder throw by Wilson along the sideline. At the same time, he and Echols jostle for position, catching the ball with his right arm for a 44-yard gain into Jets’ territory.

George Pickens was also utilized close to the line of scrimmage on Sunday night. He caught this quick pass from Wilson on third-and-long as the pressure got to Wilson to give Pickens a chance to create after the catch. He managed to get upfield for a gain of 12 yards, but Pittsburgh fell short of picking up the 24 yards it needed to move the chains, resulting in a punt the very next play.

George Pickens got targeted on a couple of other throws that nearly resulted in chunk gains, but he could not bring them down. In the first clip below, we see Pickens streak down the middle of the field, nearly coming down with the deep ball from Wilson as he stretches out his hands for the catch with #35 Jalen Mills in coverage, unable to snag the football out of the air. In the second clip, Pickens is matched up with #1 Sauce Gardner at the top of your screen. Pickens fights Gardner for position up the sideline as the ball is thrown and cannot come back to the ball as Gardner puts his arm out in front of him to deflect the pass. However, Gardner is called for pass interference, giving Pittsburgh 29 yards and a first down.

Two plays later, after the pass interference, Wilson goes back to Pickens for the touchdown to put Pittsburgh within two points of New York at the half. Watch this play as George Pickens is matched up again with Echols, on whom he had the 44-yard gain in the quarter. Pickens runs a fade to the corner of the end zone and catches the ball over Echols’ head, maintaining control of the ball as Echols tries to knock the ball free and tackle him to secure the catch and the score for Pittsburgh.

Wilson and Pickens connected on another explosive play after the touchdown, making this catch on #23 Isaiah Oliver for a gain of 37 yards on third-and-seven on Pittsburgh’s first drive of the second half. Watch as Pickens lines up and the furthest inside receiver in Pittsburgh’s trips formation and runs up the sideline after getting jammed by Oliver. He gets a step of separation on the defensive back and manages to deflect the ball initially, but Pickens catches the ball off the deflection. Oliver attempts to rip it out, but George Pickens manages to maintain possession of the ball after having it pop out for a second and finishes the play, falling forward for a big first down for Pittsburgh.

Sunday night was Goerge Pickens’ second 100-yard effort of the season, with his first coming against Indianapolis in Week 4. Pickens did have some plays go his way, like the deflection by Echols popping up into the air and into his hands. Still, the third-year wide receiver had some strong chemistry with Wilson in the quarterback’s first start of the season, connecting on multiple downfield passes.

Wilson’s style of play better suits George Pickens and his skill set as a pass catcher. Wilson can deliver a pretty deep ball with enough arc to drop it into the bucket in the red zone. Wilson and Pickens could become a strong duo as Pickens looks to unlock the potential he’s often touted for as the clear WR1 of the offense. He will get his opportunity to show Sunday wasn’t a fluke next week against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.