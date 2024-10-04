Justin Fields Looking ‘More Comfortable,’ But Roethlisberger Wants Him To Use Middle Of Field

Life sure was nice when Ben Roethlisberger was the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team was a consistent Super Bowl contender, and they had a chance to win every game. Things have been a little tougher for them since then, but Justin Fields has given them their best quarterback play since Roethlisberger retired. It’s too soon to call him a franchise quarterback, but Roethlisberger does believe he’s looking more settled in.

“I think early on it was almost like, whether the training wheels were on, or he just didn’t feel comfortable making that throw, forcing that ball into that tight window,” Roethlisberger said Friday on The Pat McAfee Show. “Then I think, the second half of that Chargers game, he’s throwing the ball down the middle, finding seam throws.

“I think he’s getting more comfortable. I think the coaches probably are getting more comfortable with him. I would love to see his confidence, and I think it will, continue to grow.”

Roethlisberger isn’t wrong when he says it felt like the training wheels were on Fields to start the season. Part of that was because the Steelers didn’t want to test Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III. He was still making some big throws, but it did seem like the Steelers were feeling him out.

It looks like he’s earned more trust from them though. Fields did look nervous during that first game, especially with the first play being a fumbled snap. However, since then, he’s been given more freedom. Like Roethlisberger says, he made some really impressive throws against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3. That’s a good defense, and the Steelers felt good giving Fields chances to beat them.

Then, in Week 4, the Steelers really cut Fields loose. That’s probably only because they were down by so much and they couldn’t run the ball, but it still shows that they were willing to let him try to get them back in the game. He proved their confidence in him right too. He had maybe his worst play with the Steelers, but he immediately bounced back with three touchdowns.

Still, Roethlisberger hopes the offense rounds things out and uses all areas of the field.

“I wanna see them use the middle of the field. Sit in the pocket and hit your, hit your in-routes, hit your curls. Let’s make it like a passing offense a little bit because we know what he can do with his legs.”

More than anything, that shows Fields’ confidence and belief in himself. He didn’t get discouraged. He came back still slinging the ball around. If anyone knows what that confident gunslinger mentality looks like, it’s Roethlisberger.

Fields probably won’t ever be the passer that Roethlisberger was, but if he can continue to build that confidence, he should develop into a good player. He’s done a great job limiting his turnovers this year, which has probably helped the team believe in him more. Now, it seems like he could hold on to the starting quarterback job. That should help him play even more inspired football.