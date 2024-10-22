ESPN Analyst Taking Steelers ‘Fairly Seriously’ As Legitimate Super Bowl Contender

It was just one game, but the Russell Wilson experiment for the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin paid off in a major way as the Steelers blew out the New York Jets in primetime and put themselves on the map in the NFL at 5-2.

Everything clicked for the Black and Gold as the offense looked like many hoped it would coming into the season. There was healthy dose of downfield shots and a heavy use of play-action passing, which the Steelers utilized to set up the run game. That led to a second straight 100-yard performance from running back Najee Harris in the process.

And while the offense cooked, the Steelers’ defense and special teams played very well, too, forcing turnovers and making splash plays. Everything came together in a big way for the Black and Gold.

Now, they’re being viewed as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. At least, that’s how ESPN’s Benjamin Solak sees them, albeit with a caveat of needing to add more talent.

“Fairly seriously. I’d like to see Russell Wilson play solid football for over a month before I really crown him as the clear and unquestioned starter. I thought he was very average Sunday night, with huge plays from his receivers inflating his stats. But even if Russ plays at that level for the rest of the season, it’s a jump from where Kenny Pickett had this team last year (so, too, if Justin Fields goes back in). Quarterback play is better in Pittsburgh than it has been in, legitimately, years,” Solak writes of the Steelers on ESPN.com in response to a reader question. “I need this offense to make a move at the deadline, though. With Najee Harris as the primary ball carrier, the only explosive player who gets more than a few touches per game is receiver George Pickens — and we know how mercurial Pickens can be as a player.

“Spin the Steelers forward into a playoff scenario, and the plan for the opposing defense is crystal clear: Frustrate Pickens and make anyone else beat you. I don’t fear 20 carries from Harris. I don’t fear six Van Jefferson targets. I fear a Darnell Washington catch, but that’s because that guy’s built like a house.”

It might not be wise to react to a one-game sample size like Solak is based the showing from Wilson and the Steelers’ offense, but the Steelers are 5-2 for a reason. They’re dominating bad teams in recent weeks, too, blowing out the likes of the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, which is something they haven’t done in the past.

Wilson’s performance in his first start for the Steelers was rather solid. Yes, George Pickens made some key plays in the passing game to help out his quarterback, but overall the veteran pushed the ball down the field, feasted on play-action and really gave a balance to the Steelers’ offense.

That allowed Harris to have another big day on the ground, rushing for 100 yards for the second straight game, and even complementary pieces at receiver like Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson contributed.

But if this team truly wants to be a contender, it has to add another weapon offensively to take the load off of Pickens in the passing game. That could come in the form of Jets veteran receiver Mike Williams, who might not be a true needle-mover at the position anymore but would certainly an upgrade for the Black and Gold.

Solak even tossed out names like New Orleans’ Chris Olave, and Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk, both of whom would be very intriguing. We’ll see what GM Omar Khan does in the weeks ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline.

For now, though, it’s time to start considering the Steelers as a contender, especially with Wilson under center, the defense flying around making plays and special teams being a huge strength. The makings of a complete team are there. A few more tweaks and another addition or two, and this team could be very dangerous.