Elandon Roberts Was Ready To ‘Sacrifice My Whole Body’ On Incredible Goal Line Play

It was unfortunate that the Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t beat the Dallas Cowboys, but Elandon Roberts did everything he could to change that. The defense had a forgettable day all around, but Roberts’ play at the goal line should be remembered forever. It was Troy Polamalu-esque, with Roberts flying over the line of scrimmage like a missile. He even managed to force a fumble, although the Steelers couldn’t recover it. According to Roberts, he was willing to do anything to stop that play.

“I just had the angle, but I knew I wasn’t gonna make it running, so I was just like, it is what it is,” Roberts said Tuesday on 93.7 The Fan. “I’m fixing to just go all out. I’m fit to just sacrifice my whole body. I don’t care because I wanna get this ball stopped, and I just went airborne.”

That’s true dedication from Roberts. When watching the play, it’s obvious that he was willing to give everything he had on that play. It might go down as the greatest defensive play this season. The intelligence it takes to place his helmet down at the correct spot to knock the football loose is unbelievable.

Dedicated would be the perfect word to describe Roberts since he signed with the Steelers in 2023. Last year, he was essentially the last man standing at inside linebacker for the Steelers. They were decimated by injuries, and even Roberts himself was pretty banged up by the end of the year. He played through it, though, giving the Steelers consistently good play.

He’s done much of the same this year. Roberts has been given fewer responsibilities in the passing game because his strengths don’t necessarily lie there, but he still hasn’t been a liability. He’s a thumper in the run game, harkening back to some old-school Steelers linebackers.

It really is sad the Steelers couldn’t win the game after that play. It’s reminiscent of when Ben Roethlisberger threw a touchdown on a fake spike against the Cowboys in 2016. Both are incredible plays that deserved to be rewarded with victory.

Remember the 15 yard TD pass from Ben Roethlisberger (@_BigBen7) to Antonio Brown (@AB84) against the Cowboys in 2016 on a fake spike? #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/szdAMTXN1y — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 5, 2024

Roberts is just one of those players who feels like he should’ve always been a Steeler. He embodies the tough nature of their franchise. He’s been a fantastic addition to the team, and hopefully, he will continue to make mind-boggling plays like that one in Week 5. It would be nice if the Steelers finally played in a game that didn’t come down to the wire, though.