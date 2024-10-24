Elandon Roberts Describes ‘Freedom’ Difference Playing For Mike Tomlin Versus Bill Belichick

Linebacker Elandon Roberts considers himself a lucky man. The chance to play for great defensive minds who can appreciate old-school linebacker play like his. To be drafted by Bill Belichick, to work under the mad scientist that is Brian Flores, and now, Mike Tomlin. He’s succeeded in all systems and schemes he’s played in but recognized that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is different from the others.

“It was an adjustment,” Roberts said as the latest guest on LS Christian Kuntz’s podcast. “Under their systems, it can be a little rocket science at times. You want to be in the perfect play. It’s a lot on your plate. It can be three-dimensional calls. You can change in and out of stuff instantly and everybody has to be on the same page. Mike T give you the freedom to say, ‘Hey man, they know what we’re about to do. That’s why I got y’all. Go stop it.'”

Generally, Roberts indicates that the other systems were more complicated and, by their nature, more rigid. Pittsburgh’s system is slimmed down to allow players to play fast and free without needing a precise answer to every single thing an offense does.

That shows up on tape. The Steelers play more spot-drop zone than most teams and their “disguise rate” of rotating coverages is among the league’s lowest. Former DC Keith Butler consistently described a system designed to avoid players from overthinking.

Elandon Roberts made clear that the Steelers’ system isn’t 11 players doing their own thing. There’s a system and structure. Pittsburgh just allows its athletes to be athletes instead of robots. That was evident on Roberts’ leaping goal-line play against the Dallas Cowboys, forcing a fumble that would’ve won the Steelers the game had the defense recovered it.

“Mike T give you the freedom to make a play that probably you’re not supposed to be there. This is a do your job too but at the same time, Mike T knows y’all are pro freak athletes. Y’all doing this at the highest of the high. If you see something and you take that chance, I’m with you. Just make the play.”

Roberts also said he appreciated playing for Mike McDaniel during his final season with the Miami Dolphins. Learning from an offensive-minded head coach brought a new perspective and a window into how offenses think. But Roberts is thrilled to play for Tomlin and for a defense that’s been among the best in football since he’s joined it.